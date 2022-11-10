scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

Sunny Deol says he is in a ‘liberating’ phase of his career: ‘You can play characters without any box office pressures’

Actor Sunny Deol has interesting projects in the works, including Baap, Gadar 2 and Apne 2.

sunny deolSunny Deol opened up about his upcoming projects. (Photo: Sunny Deol/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol said that he is in a liberating stage of his career since he is no longer concerned with the struggle of keeping his image alive. The actor, who was last seen in R Balki’s Chup, said that with the advent of OTT, he can now make decisions based on the strength and depth of a screenplay.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Sunny opened up about the digital space and how he is loving the current phase of his career. Sunny said. “You can play characters that you’ve never played, display a lot of detailing and layering in your performances and do what makes you happy as an artiste, without any box-office pressures.”

He also spoke about his future endeavours, revealing that many projects are already on floors. Additionally, he mentioned that something interesting is in the works for the digital format. The actor asserted that rather than serving up the same thing repeatedly, one must provide the viewers with different content.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Sunny Deol has Gadar 2, Baap and Apne 2 in the pipeline. While Baap is an Indian spin on The Expendables, the actor said that he loved the concept of the film because it’s unique. He also said that Apne 2 features all the Deol men and revealed that his whole family is in it and that’s what makes it special. Talking about Gadar 2, Sunny said, “We embarked on Gadar 2 only when we were sure we had something promising to take the legacy forward.”

Sunny concluded by saying that it his time to fly as an actor and added, “I am thankful for everything I’ve had, and I look forward to so many new experiences.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-11-2022 at 02:08:54 pm
