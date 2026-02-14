Sunny Deol says he ‘ran away’ from Mumbai amid Border 2’s Rs 436 cr box office success; answers if Dhurandhar 2 gave him royalty for using ‘Ghayal hu isliye Ghatak hu’

Sunny Deol has been riding a career high ever since his roaring comeback with Gadar 2 in 2023. In 2025, he followed it up with Jaat and then Border 2 in 2026, which has struck a chord with fans and has collected over Rs 436 crore worldwide since its release. But amid the box office success, Sunny quietly escaped to Manali to reconnect with simpler times.

In an interview with ANI, the actor revealed, “After Border 2’s release, I decided I would take a break. I ran away to Manali. It snowed there, and I enjoyed all of that.”

Why Sunny Deol escaped amid Border 2’s success

Even while on a break, Sunny stayed connected to his film. “I had arranged screenings of Border 2 for audiences that included several army personnel. One lady told me she had watched the film twice. I told her, ‘Aaja phir, photo kheech le!’ We put a lot of hard work into every film, but when one of them reaches people’s hearts, it feels really special.”