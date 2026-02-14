Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Sunny Deol says he ‘ran away’ from Mumbai amid Border 2’s Rs 436 cr box office success; answers if Dhurandhar 2 gave him royalty for using ‘Ghayal hu isliye Ghatak hu’
Amid the box office success, Sunny quietly escaped to Manali to reconnect with simpler times. He said Aditya Dhar is a fan.
Sunny Deol has been riding a career high ever since his roaring comeback with Gadar 2 in 2023. In 2025, he followed it up with Jaat and then Border 2 in 2026, which has struck a chord with fans and has collected over Rs 436 crore worldwide since its release. But amid the box office success, Sunny quietly escaped to Manali to reconnect with simpler times.
In an interview with ANI, the actor revealed, “After Border 2’s release, I decided I would take a break. I ran away to Manali. It snowed there, and I enjoyed all of that.”
Why Sunny Deol escaped amid Border 2’s success
Even while on a break, Sunny stayed connected to his film. “I had arranged screenings of Border 2 for audiences that included several army personnel. One lady told me she had watched the film twice. I told her, ‘Aaja phir, photo kheech le!’ We put a lot of hard work into every film, but when one of them reaches people’s hearts, it feels really special.”
The trip, he said, turned into a nostalgic journey. “During this phase, I stopped at several dhabas, stayed in small hotels. I even visited one of the locations where Border was shot. It felt incredibly nostalgic. Whenever I get time, I visit places where I have shot before. Recently, I went to Chambal, where I had filmed Dacait. I also went to Jaisalmer to visit a [Thanot Mata] temple — I had never earlier got the chance to go there.”
Sunny Deol’s Dhurandhar crossover
In the same conversation, Sunny was asked about references to his iconic films Ghayal and Ghatak in 2025’s highest-grossing Indian film, Dhurandhar. When asked if he received any royalty for the usage of the titles, he replied with a quick smile, “No.”
He added warmly, “Our director, Aditya Dhar, is a fan of mine. He has watched my films. I think he used those titles as a mark of respect. It’s very sweet.”
Border 2 released on January 23, nearly a month and a half after Dhurandhar, which hit theatres on December 5 and has continued its record-breaking run, reportedly earning over Rs 1,300 crore globally.
For Sunny Deol, though, beyond the numbers and milestones, it seems the real reward lies in revisiting the roads — and memories — that shaped his journey.
