Revealed: Release date of Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta starrer Bhaiaji Superhit

Sunny Deol starrer Bhiaji Superhit is all set to hit the screens on October 19. Sunny Deol starrer Bhiaji Superhit is all set to hit the screens on October 19.

Sunny Deol is all set to return to the big screens with Bhaiaji Superhit. Helmed by Neerraj Pathak, the action comedy also stars Preity Zinta, Ameesha Patel, Shreyas Talpade, Sanjay Mishra, Brijendra Kala, Jaydeep Alahwat, Mukul Dev, Pankaj Tripathi and Pankaj Jha. The makers of Bhaiaji Superhit today announced that the film will hit screens on October 19, 2018.

Sunny Deol shared the poster of Bhaiaji Superhit on Twitter and wrote, “Sirf aap ke liye,ye hai #BhaiajiSuperhit gang ki pehli jhalak.@realpreityzinta @ameesha_patel @ArshadWarsi @shreyastalpade1 @NeerrajPathak @ZeeMusicCompany #19October #Dusshera”.

Sunny will seen in a double role for the first time in Bhaiaji Superhit. “The film comes across as a hilarious, colourful and larger than life yet emotional film. It showcases the coming together of two vastly different worlds of Bollywood and UP underworld,” said Bhaiaji Superhit makers in a statement.

Presented by Hanwant Khatri and Lalit Kiri, Bhaiaji Superhit is bankrolled by Chirag Mahendra Dhariwaland.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd