Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas to release on September 20

Sunny Deol’s Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, which marks the Bollywood debut of his son Karan, is set to be released on September 20, the makers announced on Tuesday.

The film, directed by Sunny, also serves as the launchpad for female lead Sahher Bambba.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is produced by Zee Studios and Sunny Sounds P Ltd.

“Two fresh faces. One fresh story. A new age of love begins on 20th September! #PalPalDilKePaas,” the tweet on Zee Studio’s official account read.

Sunny Deol also took to Twitter to share the news.

“The wait may have become longer but it will be worth it! #PalPalDilKePaas will now release on 20th September,” he wrote alongside the poster and a picture from the sets.

Presented by veteran actor Dharmendra, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is a love story which was shot extensively in Manali.