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‘Mera zameer nahi manta’: Sunny Deol on why he refuses pan masala ads amid SRK-Ajay row
As Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff face FDA scrutiny over Vimal Elaichi ads, Sunny Deol has made his stance clear on pan masala endorsements.
While Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff are facing scrutiny from the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over their appearances in Vimal Elaichi ads — allegedly amounting to surrogate advertising for the prohibited Vimal Pan Masala — actor-politician Sunny Deol has stated that he would never associate himself with the promotion of such products.
‘I will never do pan masala ads’: Sunny Deol
During an appearance on Unplugged Shubhankar, the Batwara 1947 star explained why he has never appeared in advertisements for pan masala, unlike many of his colleagues. “I don’t do pan masala ads and kabhi karunga bhi nahi (I will never do pan masala ads). I won’t promote any of those things like gutkha. Aatey hai but nahi karunga (I get offers, but I won’t do them). I don’t want to do something which I don’t believe in. Main inn sab cheezon ko manta nahi hoon (I don’t agree with these things). I don’t think this is a good thing to promote,” he stated.
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Sunny Deol further noted that he rejects such offers because his conscience does not allow him to endorse the aforementioned products. “Kitni cheezein nahi karta because mera zameer nahi manta isliye, aur jo karni hoti hai voh kar leta hoon (There are so many things I don’t do because my conscience doesn’t allow it, and the ones that need to be done, I simply do),” he added.
‘Money is tempting, but my heart pushes it away’
When asked if he doesn’t find the money tempting, Sunny observed, “Money is tempting, yes. But even if I try to do something for money, my heart will push it away. ‘Why am I doing this? What am I doing this for? Do I want to do this just for money?’ When such questions arise from within, I take a step back.”
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Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff recently found themselves embroiled in controversy, with the Maharashtra FDA issuing show-cause notices to them, demanding explanations for their roles in Vimal Elaichi ads. According to the regulator’s assessment, their presence in those ads creates an association with the Vimal Pan Masala brand and amounts to its indirect promotion, similar to surrogate advertising.
The Maharashtra FDA’s action reportedly marks the first instance of the regulator examining surrogate advertising even as it ramps up its crackdown on gutkha and pan masala containing tobacco or nicotine.
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