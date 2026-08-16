‘Mera zameer nahi manta’: Sunny Deol on why he refuses pan masala ads amid SRK-Ajay row

Sunny Deol has stated that he would never associate himself with the promotion of pan masala or any such products. (Credit: YT/VimalElaichi, Instagram/@iamsunnydeol)

While Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff are facing scrutiny from the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over their appearances in Vimal Elaichi ads — allegedly amounting to surrogate advertising for the prohibited Vimal Pan Masala — actor-politician Sunny Deol has stated that he would never associate himself with the promotion of such products.

‘I will never do pan masala ads’: Sunny Deol

During an appearance on Unplugged Shubhankar, the Batwara 1947 star explained why he has never appeared in advertisements for pan masala, unlike many of his colleagues. “I don’t do pan masala ads and kabhi karunga bhi nahi (I will never do pan masala ads). I won’t promote any of those things like gutkha. Aatey hai but nahi karunga (I get offers, but I won’t do them). I don’t want to do something which I don’t believe in. Main inn sab cheezon ko manta nahi hoon (I don’t agree with these things). I don’t think this is a good thing to promote,” he stated.