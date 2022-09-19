Sunny Deol on getting ’emotional, angry’ about reviews after coming into the film industry: ‘Slowly you understand…’

Actor Sunny Deol, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Chup: Revenge of the Artist, was recently asked about his views about reviews by critics and its impact on a film and box-office numbers. Sunny gave an honest answer and said it’s not a big deal because critics are just doing their job. Chup has a cop, played by Sunny, investigating murders of film critics.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Sunny spoke about critics and said, “I think they are doing their job, whatever they have to do, like we are acting, and they have the rights to say good-bad about us. And like I said earlier on, when we come into this field, we get very touchy and emotional and get angry about it and slowly you understand not to take that seriously.”

Chup: Revenge of the Artist starring Sunny, Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary is said to be a homage to late filmmaker Guru Dutt and his film Kaagaz Ke Phool. The 1959 film, which starred Guru Dutt and Waheeda Rehman in the key roles, received harsh criticism upon release and was later titled as a ‘classic.’ The R. Balki directorial is all set to release on September 23.

Further talking about how a review by a critic impacts the box-office collections, Sunny said, “I don’t think it is that much of a thing because I feel actual (a) cinegoer is not looking at the review. He sees the trailer and wants to go to the cinema hall and come out for that intoxication, and that’s why a viewer watches a film and not why somebody else says, and it can be gauged from the trailer. That’s the beauty of cinema.”