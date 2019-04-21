I wouldn’t touch it: Sunny Deol on Chupke Chupke remake

Even as there are reports that Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s classic comedy Chupke Chupke is getting remade with Rajkummar Rao in the lead role, actor Sunny Deol, whose father Dharmendra acted in the 1975 film, says it’s impossible to recreate the magic created by the original team.

Chupke Chupke, which itself was an official remake of 1971 Bengali film Chaadobeshi, also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Sharmila Tagore, Om Prakash and Jaya Bachchan. It had the screenplay by DN Mukherjee and Gulzar, who also wrote the dialogues, rumours have been that T-Series and filmmaker Luv Ranjan will collaborate for a remake, which will have Rajkummar in Dharmendra’s role.

In an interview to indianexpress.com while promoting his upcoming film, Blank, Sunny shared his thoughts on the much-loved film getting remade. “It’s good. But the beauty about the whole thing is that the actors, who did this film, like my dad, Sharmila ji, Amit ji Jaya ji Om prakash ji and others had a personality that they brought to that film and a director, who brought that out of them. If anyone tries doing that, they will be pegged over there. I wouldn’t touch a thing like that,” he said.

The original, which is a comedy of errors about a botany professor (Dharmendra), who tries to play a prank on his wife’s brother-in-law (Om Prakash) by disguising as his driver, has aged well, and is today revered for Mukherjee’s typical slice-of-life treatment and situational humour, enriched by Gulzar’s witty one-liners.

Sunny further said that he would stay away from touching Chupke Chupke and any other film of his father for that matter because he believes he cannot emulate what the veteran actor has achieved with his work. “I wouldn’t want to do (that) because the magic that they created, we can’t create. I have been upfront that I don’t want to do these kind of things because they are legends and why and what they did, it cannot be done. It’s impossible.”