People who are weak and can’t achieve anything talk about nepotism: Sunny Deol

Gearing up to launch his son Karan in the Hindi film industry, actor-director Sunny Deol says the debate on nepotism does not need any attention.

In a group interview, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se actor Sunny was asked if he has spoken about the nepotism debate with his son, considering it’s the most obvious question that the newcomer will be asked once he makes his debut.

“I don’t know why we do even stick to certain questions. What does it mean first and foremost and secondly, does it mean it’s bad? Is it bad? I am asking you. Like I am there, then my son is…,” a visibly annoyed Sunny retorted to the scribe’s question.

Before the reporter could answer, Sunny added, “Then why are we discussing something, which does not have anything bad attached to it? If there’s something bad or negative, then talk about it. So, first we should understand why are we talking about something, just because others are talking about it? You should have your own personality and you should think about it.”

When the reporter replied that debate around nepotism is significant because it highlights the disparity of opportunities between star kids and outsiders, Sunny said, “I don’t think that’s the issue. There are many star kids who have made it and many who haven’t. There are so many who do it and so many who don’t. It’s not because he is somebody’s kid that’s why he did it. I didn’t become what I have become today because my dad launched me. There’s something in me hence I became something.”

Sunny further said that talking about nepotism reflects more on someone’s lack of talent than anything else.

“It’s reflects who you are. People who are weak and can’t achieve anything, out of anger and bitterness, talk about these things because they have so much hatred in their hearts that they want to direct it at something but not at their own capability.

“Even if I don’t succeed it doesn’t mean I am going to disgrace somebody. It wasn’t supposed to be so it’s okay. That doesn’t mean I will stop living. I am going to live. So, it all depends what kind of people they are. So, whenever someone talks about it, I tell them, ‘Why are we even talking about it? What’s there to talk about this?” he said.

Sunny has directed Karan’s debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. While he showed reluctance to talk about the film, the actor-director did share his feelings as the father of a newcomer.

“Somewhere down, there will be that nervousness, but I don’t let it come near me because it will take me to a space, which I am not used to. I am a very positive guy. Even when negativity is there, I want to shun it off as soon as possible because I don’t like feeding it,” Sunny said.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas has been produced by Dharmendra. But much before the family comes together for Karan’s debut, Dharmendra and Sunny will be seen in Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se along with Bobby Deol. The third installment of the comedy franchise also stars Kriti Kharbanda and will arrive in theatres on August 31.

