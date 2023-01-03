Angry Sunny Deol lifts wheel of a cart in new look from Gadar 2, watch

The first glimpse of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel film Gadar 2 is out. The movie is said to be a sequel of the 2001 blockbuster Gadar. The original had also featured Deol and Patel in lead roles.

ZEE Studios recently shared their line-up of releases for the new year, which features multiple projects starring actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Yami Gautam among others. Towards the end, the clip shared a glimpse of Deol lifting the wheel of a cart in air, possibly to aim at a group of baddies. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha had seen him throwing a handpump at a gang of goons.

Besides Gadar 2, other first looks of films like Nawazuddin’s Haddi and Yami Gautam’s Lost also featured in the said video.

Just like the previous Gadar, the sequel will also revolve around Tara and his attempt to safeguard his loved ones. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was set during the Partition and saw the protagonist Tara trying to rescue Ameesha’s character.

Gadar 2 will be helmed by Anil Sharma. The film is slated to release in the first half of the new year. Deol was last seen in the R Balki thriller Chup: Revenge of the Artist, where he played a cop. Sunny’s role in the movie was appreciated by critics. “Good to see Sunny Deol back in the movies; Bhatt’s cameo is fun. Dulquer Salmaan is nicely loosey-goosey, and Dhanwantry is lovely: she’s played a journalist before, in ‘Scam 92,’ but here she makes her Nila different, armed with a light-on-her-feet-mum (Ponnavanan). But the mix of menace and romance starts and stays uneasy, and ultimately makes the film, about dream-makers and those who destroy those dreams, less satisfactory than it should have been,” read a section of The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta’s review.

Besides Gadar 2, Sunny Deol also has Baap and Soorya in his kitty.