Sunny Deol’s Lahore 1947 renamed Batwara 1947; makers release motion poster, release date

After months of speculation, the makers of Sunny Deol’s much-awaited period drama have officially confirmed a major change. The film, which was previously known as Lahore 1947, will now release under the title Batwara 1947. Along with the announcement, the team unveiled a striking motion poster that offers the first glimpse into the Partition-era story and confirms the film’s theatrical release date.

Aamir Khan Productions and Sunny Deol shared the title announcement teaser on Instagram with the caption: “In times of hatred and fear, he chose courage. Watch #Batwara1947 in theatres from 14th August 2026.”

Lahore 1947 is now Batwara 1947

The newly released motion poster officially introduces Batwara 1947, the film that was initially developed under the working title Lahore 1947. The video opens with the line, “In times of hatred and fear, he chose courage.” Moments later, a fiery red slash tears across the screen, cutting through both the text and the map. The burning divide creates a dramatic visual representation of partition and sets the stage for the film’s central conflict.