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Sunny Deol’s Lahore 1947 renamed Batwara 1947; makers release motion poster, release date
Sunny Deol's Lahore 1947 is now Batwara 1947. Makers unveiled a powerful motion poster and confirm the film's August 14, 2026 release.
After months of speculation, the makers of Sunny Deol’s much-awaited period drama have officially confirmed a major change. The film, which was previously known as Lahore 1947, will now release under the title Batwara 1947. Along with the announcement, the team unveiled a striking motion poster that offers the first glimpse into the Partition-era story and confirms the film’s theatrical release date.
Aamir Khan Productions and Sunny Deol shared the title announcement teaser on Instagram with the caption: “In times of hatred and fear, he chose courage. Watch #Batwara1947 in theatres from 14th August 2026.”
Lahore 1947 is now Batwara 1947
The newly released motion poster officially introduces Batwara 1947, the film that was initially developed under the working title Lahore 1947. The video opens with the line, “In times of hatred and fear, he chose courage.” Moments later, a fiery red slash tears across the screen, cutting through both the text and the map. The burning divide creates a dramatic visual representation of partition and sets the stage for the film’s central conflict.
Viewers then get a glimpse of Sunny Deol’s character running alongside a steam train amid scenes of chaos, fires and fleeing crowds. Other characters briefly appear through the flames, including Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol.
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The motion poster culminates with a powerful image of Sunny standing at the centre, holding a blazing torch. Behind him are Preity, Karan with a frightened look. The title Batwara 1947 is then revealed.
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Aamir Khan had earlier dismissed title-change rumours
The announcement comes months after reports surfaced suggesting that the makers were considering changing the title. The speculation was fuelled by concerns that a film named after a city in Pakistan might not resonate with Indian audiences in the current landscape.
In March, however, Aamir Khan had dismissed the reports and maintained that the title would remain unchanged.
Addressing the rumours at the time, he told Bollywood Hungama, “Where did you hear that? No, the title of our film has not changed. As of now, it is Lahore 1947, and that’s how I would like it to be.”
About Batwara 1947
The film is adapted from Asghar Wajahat’s celebrated play Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya, O Jamya E Nai, a work that explores identity, displacement and humanity in the aftermath of Partition.
Batwara 1947 is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan under Aamir Khan Productions.
It also marks a major reunion between Santoshi and Sunny Deol, who previously collaborated on acclaimed films such as Ghayal, Damini and Ghatak.
The ensemble cast includes Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol and Ali Fazal. Music has been composed by AR Rahman, while the lyrics are penned by Javed Akhtar.
Speaking earlier about the project, Santoshi spoke about reuniting with Aamir and Sunny. “It’s a reunion with the most talented people. I worked with Aamir in Andaz Apna Apna, and this time he is collaborating as a producer. On the other hand, with Sunny Deol, we made the most loved films like Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak,” he said.
The filmmaker also spoke about bringing together Rahman and Akhtar for the film.
“For a film of this magnitude, I can’t think of anyone else than AR Rahman as a music composer; he is one of the top composers in the world right now. Javed Akhtar and I share a very good bond with each other for many years; having him for this project as a lyricist is a delight. This is truly the best dream team and rare to come together.”
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