Sunny Deol is having a snow-filled new year in Manali, see photos and video

Actor and politician Sunny Deol is enjoying the snowfall in Manali. Sunny has been sharing photos and videos from Manali on his Instagram handle, and they are as lovely and joy-inducing as they come.

On Monday, the actor shared a snow-filled reel. Sunny is seen drinking his hot beverage and splaying snow in the reel. He captioned the video, “If you want to make your heart happy, dance in snow!❄☃#Manali #Snow #gratitude.”

Sunny Deol recently shared a picture of himself all covered in snow as he posed in front of a huge plant. The actor captioned the photo, “Catching snowflakes ☃#Manali #Mountains #Snow.”

Sharing a different version of the same photo, Sunny’s father Dharmendra Deol wrote, “Sunny, extremely happy to see you enjoying the Snowfall. Love you, take care.”

On the work front, Sunny Deol has Gadar 2 in the pipeline.