Sunny Deol has got into politics with right intentions, says Abhay Deol

Abhay Deol on Tuesday said he is happy for his brother Sunny Deol, who won the Lok Sabha elections from Gurdaspur constituency.

Abhay said Sunny is passionate about doing good work for the society which is why he decided to take the plunge into politics.

“He is passionate about doing it right for the people. And he has got into it with right intentions. Politics is altogether a different game and we are not politicians.”

“I am happy for him to be there. And I think he did wanted this and I am sure he will make good out of it. I do believe that if you have your heart in the right place and your intent is good then you do find your way,” Abhay told PTI.

Abhay is currently promoting his upcoming project, Chopsticks, that will release on Netflix on May 31. Directed by Sachin Yardi, the film also stars Mithila Parkar.