Sunny Deol gets emotional at late father Dharmendra’s farmhouse, shares video with Karan

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Sunny Deol recently visited his father Dharmendra’s farmhouse in Lonavala with his son, Rajveer Deol. The actor shared a video from the property in which he can be seen standing and watching farmers at work in the fields. In the video, Sunny appears to be missing his father as he looks around the property and says, “Papa’s farm.” He then turns towards his son and adds, “Bade papa for you.” Sharing the video, Sunny wrote in the caption, “Missing you papa.”
Earlier, on his father’s birthday, Sunny had penned another emotional note expressing how much he missed him. He wrote, “Today, it’s my father’s birthday. He is always with me. I love you papa. Miss you.”
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Dharmendra spent much of his time at the farmhouse, where he actively participated in farm work, rode his tractor and harvested vegetables. He would often share glimpses of his life there, happily showcasing the organic fruits and vegetables he grew on the property.
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Dharmendra owned a 100-acre farmhouse, where he lived with his first wife, Prakash Kaur.
Speaking about his parents’ love for the property, Bobby Deol had earlier told ABP Live, “They love being at the farmhouse. They are also old now, and being at the farmhouse is relaxing for them. The weather is nice, the food is nice. Papa has made a paradise out there.”
Dharmendra’s farmhouse was a celebration of simple living. Its modest country kitchen was equipped with brass utensils and earthen pots. The property was also home to several cattle and a variety of birds, including guinea fowl and ducks. Dharmendra even cultivated mustard on the farm to make his own mustard oil, which he used for cooking.
Among his most cherished possessions at the farmhouse was his first-ever car, a Fiat, which he lovingly maintained over the years. He would often share videos of himself taking the vintage car for a drive around the property. He also had his vanity van stationed at the farmhouse.
Dharmendra passed away in November last year. His last rites were performed at Mumbai’s Pawan Hans crematorium in the presence of several friends and colleagues from the film industry.