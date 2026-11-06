Sunny Deol gets emotional at late father Dharmendra’s farmhouse, shares video with Karan

Sunny Deol recently visited his father Dharmendra’s farmhouse in Lonavala with his son, Rajveer Deol. The actor shared a video from the property in which he can be seen standing and watching farmers at work in the fields. In the video, Sunny appears to be missing his father as he looks around the property and says, “Papa’s farm.” He then turns towards his son and adds, “Bade papa for you.” Sharing the video, Sunny wrote in the caption, “Missing you papa.”

Earlier, on his father’s birthday, Sunny had penned another emotional note expressing how much he missed him. He wrote, “Today, it’s my father’s birthday. He is always with me. I love you papa. Miss you.”