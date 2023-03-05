Sunny Deol shares video as a man on bullock-cart fails to recognise him: ‘Aap Sunny Deol jaise lagte hain’. Watch

Sunny Deol is busy shooting for his much-awaited movie Gadar 2 alongside actor Ameesha Patel. The actor recently took to his social media account to share a hilarious viral video as a man failed to recognise him.

Sunny Deol and his team stopped a man who was riding a bullock cart in Ahmednagar, a city in Maharashtra. The video has someone asking the man how is he and what is he carrying on his cart. The man replied he has jowar husk for animals. Sunny then entered the frame and shook hands with the man.

Sunny then asked him where he was headed, and he said, “Aap Sunny Deol jaise lagte hain (you look like Sunny Deol).” Sunny laughed and said, “Ha wohi hoon (Yes, I am that person).” The man was surprised to meet the actor and said, “Arre baap re (oh my god)”.

Sunny said, ” Mai yahan aaya hun, aapna gaon yaad aa jata hai (I am here, missing my village.) The man went on to share with the actor, “Aapke videos hum dekhte hain, aapke pitaji ke videos bhi dekhte hain (we watch your videos and your dad Dharmendra’s videos online).”

Sharing the video and also a photo with the man, Sunny wrote, “During Gadar shoot in Ahmednagar ❤️.”

Fans have been showering love in the comments section of this post. “Inhe bolte hain star,” wrote a fan while others are sharing their excitement over the actor’s upcoming film Gadar 2.

The hit action drama, Gadar’s sequel is director Anil Sharma’s directorial comeback too. The film that slated for August 11 release.