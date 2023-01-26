Sunny Deol’s ‘dhai kilo ka haath’ holds a giant hammer in Gadar 2’s first poster: ‘Hindustan Zindabad’

Sunny Deol is returning as Tara Singh after 22 years and on Republic Day, the actor shared the new poster of his film Gadar 2. The poster has Sunny walking against a background of soldiers and violence with a large hammer. The tagline on the poster says ‘Hindustan zindabad’.

Sunny wrote in the caption, “Hindustan Zindabaad Hai….Zindabaad Tha.. .aur Zindabaad Rahega! This Independence Day, we bring to you the biggest sequel in Indian cinema after two decades. #Gadar2 releasing in Cinemas on 11th August 2023🔥”.

Bobby Deol and Esha Deol also shared the poster on their social media handles. Ameesha Patel returns as Sakeena in this sequel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Talking about returning as Tara Singh, Sunny said in a statement, “Gadar – Ek Prem Katha has been an eminent part of my life, personally as well as professionally. Tara Singh from Gadar isn’t just a protagonist but went on to become a cult icon that defied all odds and crossed all boundaries for his family and love. Collaborating with the team after, 22 years was a creatively enriching experience.”

Anil Sharma, who directed the first part, is directing the sequel too. He said in a statement, “Gadar – Ek Prem Katha isn’t my film but it’s people’s film and dynamically shifted the paradigm of the Indian film industry. It went on to become a cult icon wherein people breathed Tara Singh and Sakina’s love story. We are absolutely thrilled to launch the first poster.”

It was recently announced that ahead of the sequel’s release, the original film will be released in theatres on June 15.