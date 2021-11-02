Sunny Deol begins prep for Gadar 2 in Manali, see photos

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol has begun the prep for the sequel to his 2001 hit Gadar.

Sunny, who is in Manali, took to Instagram and shared photos from the reading session with the caption, “Reading Sessions and the cold mountain breeze #Gadar2 #Manali.”

20 years after the original film was released, Sunny Deol announced the sequel on Dussehra 2021. Gadar 2 will also star Ameesha Patel and director Anil Sharma’s son Utkarsh Sharma.

Sharing the announcement about Gadar 2 on social media, Sunny wrote, “After two decades the wait is finally over! On the auspicious day of Dusshera, Presenting to you the motion poster of #Gadar2. The Katha Continues…”

Centered around Tara Singh, played by Sunny Deol, and Sakeena, played by Ameesha Patel, Gadar was the biggest hit of 2001. The film was set during the partition and centered around a cross-border love story. Director Anil Sharma had previously hinted that the sequel will take forward Tara-Sakeena’s love story. Gadar 2 will release in 2022.

Apart from Gadar 2, Sunny Deol is also working on R Balki’s Chup and Anil Sharma’s Apne 2.