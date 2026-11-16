Sunny Deol’s Suryaa delayed over CBFC clearance; makers say ‘View film objectively’

Actor Sunny Deol‘s upcoming film Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak, which was initially scheduled to release on November 20, has now been postponed. The film’s release has been delayed as the makers are yet to receive a censor certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Earlier, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) wrote to the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, objecting to the film’s portrayal of the medical profession and seeking either corrective action from the filmmakers or a ban on the film, if warranted under law. Now, the film’s team has issued a statement urging audiences not to jump to conclusions based on the limited footage released so far.

Makers of Sunny Deol’s Suryaa issue statement

The film’s presenter Kamal Mukut said in a statement, “Our intention has always been to bring SURYAA: Ant Se Aarambh Tak to audiences exactly as it was envisioned. We strongly believe in the film, its story and what it ultimately stands for. It is unfortunate that an entire narrative is being constructed around a few seconds of promotional footage when the complete film has not been viewed.”

Also Read: Sunny Deol says ‘I was happy’ even with Rs 56 cr debt: ‘It was my money, sold my assets’

एक दिन हम दुनिया में आते हैं…

फिर एक दिन कोई हमारी दुनिया बन जाता है। ❤️ राजस्थान के सुरों में घुला, दिल को अपना सा लगने वाला प्यार। 🎶 #DholaJi Song Out Now #KamalMukut’s #SURYAA — अंत से आरंभ तक

20 नवंबर 2026 से सिनेमाघरों में।

@DeepakMukut @HemmantMukut #LokeshMukut https://t.co/hjK0A5JtfN — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) November 3, 2026

He further added, “We respect the certification process and are committed to following every required procedure. At the same time, we remain equally committed to protecting the film’s creative integrity. We sincerely request the media fraternity and audiences to view the film objectively and experience the complete story before arriving at any conclusions.”

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The makers also clarified that Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak is “not positioned against doctors or the medical profession. The film addresses corruption, exploitation and organised malpractice by specific individuals operating within a larger system. It does not seek to generalise or undermine the contribution of medical professionals who serve patients with integrity and dedication.”

About Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak

Directed by M Padmakumar, Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak stars Sunny Deol alongside Ravi Kishan and Pragya Jaiswal. It is the Hindi remake of the critically and commercially successful Malayalam film Joseph.

Torn between Past and Present,

He uncovers the TRUTH ! Presenting Kamal Mukut’s #SURYAA : अंत से आरंभ तक! IN CINEMAS 20th November 2026. #AntSeAarambhTak

@DeepakMukut @HemmantMukut #LokeshMukut @KamalMukut

#PadmakumarManghat

@iamsunnydeol @ravikishann @ItsMePragya @tnusreec https://t.co/cDiRISm77m — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) October 12, 2026

Besides Suryaa, Sunny Deol has Ramayana Part 2 in the pipeline. He will play Lord Hanuman in the Nitesh Tiwari directorial.