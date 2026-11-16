Sunny Deol’s Suryaa delayed over CBFC clearance; makers say ‘View film objectively’

Sunny Deol-starrer Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak was initially scheduled to release on November 20.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
3 min readMumbaiNov 16, 2026 09:31 PM IST
Sunny Deol Suryaa release date controversySunny Deol's film Suryaa's relase postponed. (Photo: Soham Rockstar Entertainment)
AI Narration

Actor Sunny Deol‘s upcoming film Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak, which was initially scheduled to release on November 20, has now been postponed. The film’s release has been delayed as the makers are yet to receive a censor certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Earlier, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) wrote to the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, objecting to the film’s portrayal of the medical profession and seeking either corrective action from the filmmakers or a ban on the film, if warranted under law. Now, the film’s team has issued a statement urging audiences not to jump to conclusions based on the limited footage released so far.

Makers of Sunny Deol’s Suryaa issue statement

The film’s presenter Kamal Mukut said in a statement, “Our intention has always been to bring SURYAA: Ant Se Aarambh Tak to audiences exactly as it was envisioned. We strongly believe in the film, its story and what it ultimately stands for. It is unfortunate that an entire narrative is being constructed around a few seconds of promotional footage when the complete film has not been viewed.”

Also Read: Sunny Deol says ‘I was happy’ even with Rs 56 cr debt: ‘It was my money, sold my assets’

He further added, “We respect the certification process and are committed to following every required procedure. At the same time, we remain equally committed to protecting the film’s creative integrity. We sincerely request the media fraternity and audiences to view the film objectively and experience the complete story before arriving at any conclusions.”

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The makers also clarified that Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak is “not positioned against doctors or the medical profession. The film addresses corruption, exploitation and organised malpractice by specific individuals operating within a larger system. It does not seek to generalise or undermine the contribution of medical professionals who serve patients with integrity and dedication.”

About Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak

Directed by M Padmakumar, Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak stars Sunny Deol alongside Ravi Kishan and Pragya Jaiswal. It is the Hindi remake of the critically and commercially successful Malayalam film Joseph.

Also Read | Sunny Deol urges every Indian to watch Ramayana: ‘No less than any Hollywood movie’

Besides Suryaa, Sunny Deol has Ramayana Part 2 in the pipeline. He will play Lord Hanuman in the Nitesh Tiwari directorial.

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Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nea... Read More

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