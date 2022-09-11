Sunny Deol says his father Dharmendra is the ‘only actor to succeed in all genres’: ‘He has never shied away…’

Sunny Deol was all praises for father Dharmendra in a recent interview. Calling him his ‘idol’, the actor mentioned how the thespian has been the only actor who has succeeded in all genres of cinema, and he wished he was working during his father’s time.

“He has never shied away from exploring different roles. Be it Satyakam, Chupke Chupke, Sholay, Pratigya, Phool Aur Phattar or Anupama – he has done it all. I wish I was an active actor in his era,” he told Pinkvilla.

The action star further opened up about how the makers had a ‘strong grip over emotions’ back in the day, which is missing in today’s time. Sunny added that Dharmendra was shooting for multiple films in a day and was jumping from one set to another. He pointed out that the writer and directors were so good then, that actors could stick to their characters. “They had no written scripts, it was just based on narrations,” he shared, adding that presently, they are given bound scripts, but they are not close to what was done back in the day. “I always keep thinking, I wish I was in that era.”

Sunny Deol also seemed amazed at his father’s active social media account. He mentioned that the senior actor loves the platform and enjoys himself. “He keeps replying to the messages, keeps wishing everyone and showers blessings on people.”

On the work front, Sunny Deol will be next seen in R Balki’s Chup with Dulquer Salmaan, while Dharmendra is set to make his comeback with Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. They will also be seen together in Apne 2, which stars Bobby Deol and Sunny’s son Karan Deol too.