Sunny Deol eats desi ghee and samosas at 68: ‘I workout everyday, feel like a young hero’

There has been a long-standing debate in Bollywood around older actors playing leading hero roles in films. Sunny Deol, 68, is set to essay the main action lead in his upcoming film Batwara 1947 with his son Karan Deol. In contrast, his late father, actor Dharmendra transitioned into playing mature roles in movies during his 60s and 70s. In a recent interview, Sunny opened up about doing hero roles in his films. He also shared his early morning workout and diet routine.

During a conversation with Savera Star Talks, the actor was questioned about the difference between Sunny and his father Dharmendra’s roles during their 60s. “I never realised what my age is. The day I feel from the inside that I am old enough, will be the day I will move out from such roles. I still feel like the same young hero. I have been doing the same thing I used to do before, nothing less,” he replied.