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Sunny Deol eats desi ghee and samosas at 68: ‘I workout everyday, feel like a young hero’
Veteran actor Sunny Deol recently spoke about doing hero roles, unlike his late father, Dharmendra. He also revealed his workout and diet routine.
There has been a long-standing debate in Bollywood around older actors playing leading hero roles in films. Sunny Deol, 68, is set to essay the main action lead in his upcoming film Batwara 1947 with his son Karan Deol. In contrast, his late father, actor Dharmendra transitioned into playing mature roles in movies during his 60s and 70s. In a recent interview, Sunny opened up about doing hero roles in his films. He also shared his early morning workout and diet routine.
During a conversation with Savera Star Talks, the actor was questioned about the difference between Sunny and his father Dharmendra’s roles during their 60s. “I never realised what my age is. The day I feel from the inside that I am old enough, will be the day I will move out from such roles. I still feel like the same young hero. I have been doing the same thing I used to do before, nothing less,” he replied.
He also spoke about staying fit, explaining that he has a habit of waking up early and working out. “I have always had a habit of waking up early in the morning. I wake up before sunrise, around 5:30 am. It is an automatic cycle for me. I workout after waking up because the adrenal becomes positive for the whole day. I do it on my own – both cardio and weight training,” he said.
ALSO READ | Sunny Deol yelled at Preity Zinta for calling Bobby Deol at 11 pm: ‘Ye koi time hai?’
Sunny further added, “I don’t aim for a bulky body or to look like anyone else. I just enjoy, exercise, and feel healthy for 1-2 hours. I start my day like that. I tried dieting but I ended up eating samosa and desi ghee with parantha. I often see my kids and tell them that we used to eat a lot at your age, never even thought about anything.”
About Batwara 1947
Helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan under his banner Aamir Khan Productions, Batwara 1947 is set against the backdrop of Lahore during the 1947 Partition of India and the division of Punjab. Besides Sunny Deol, the film also stars Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Hajare and Kanikka Kapur in pivotal roles. It also marks Preity’s return to the big screen after an 8-year hiatus. It is scheduled to release at the theatres on August 14.
Disclaimer: The dietary habits and fitness routines of public figures are individual to them, influenced by genetics, high-intensity professional training regimens, and specialized personal oversight. Readers should consult a qualified physician or nutritionist before making significant changes to their own diet or exercise programs, especially concerning individual health conditions and nutritional needs.
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