Sunday, November 21, 2021
Sunny Deol and Dharmendra bond during holiday in Himachal Pradesh: ‘A shy and introvert Sunny is opening up and getting friendly to his old papa’

Dharmendra expressed his happiness about going on a trip with his son Sunny Deol.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
November 21, 2021 9:39:08 pm
Dharmendra, sunny deolDharmendra and Sunny Deol recently went on a vacation to Himachal Pradesh. (Photo: Dharmendra/Instagram)

Dharmendra on Sunday took to Instagram to share photos and videos of a trip to Himachal Pradesh with his son, actor Sunny Deol. The veteran actor also expressed his happiness about going on a trip with his son Sunny.

Sharing a photo of himself and Sunny, Dharmendra wrote, “Friends, I am extremely happy. My darling son took me for a holiday to beautiful Himachal. Lovely trip, A shy and introvert Sunny is opening up and getting friendly to his old papa.💕💕💕💕💕💕.”

Dharmendra also shared a video in which the duo can be seen enjoying the weather and the scenery. The veteran actor captioned the video, “A rare happy trip 🙏 where a shy and introvert son came close to his most loving father 💕💕💕💕💕💕🙏.”

See Dharmendra and Sunny Deol’s photo and video from Himachal Pradesh vacation:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam)

Earlier this month, Sunny Deol shared a video where he was seen camping with his dad Dharmendra. In the video, the senior actor was seen all happy to be on a vacation with his ‘darling son’.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Sunny captioned the video, “Just the 2 of us. Building castles in the sky. Just the 2 of us. #fatherson @aapkadharam.”

