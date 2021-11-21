Sunny Deol and Dharmendra bond during holiday in Himachal Pradesh: ‘A shy and introvert Sunny is opening up and getting friendly to his old papa’

Dharmendra on Sunday took to Instagram to share photos and videos of a trip to Himachal Pradesh with his son, actor Sunny Deol. The veteran actor also expressed his happiness about going on a trip with his son Sunny.

Sharing a photo of himself and Sunny, Dharmendra wrote, “Friends, I am extremely happy. My darling son took me for a holiday to beautiful Himachal. Lovely trip, A shy and introvert Sunny is opening up and getting friendly to his old papa.💕💕💕💕💕💕.”

Dharmendra also shared a video in which the duo can be seen enjoying the weather and the scenery. The veteran actor captioned the video, “A rare happy trip 🙏 where a shy and introvert son came close to his most loving father 💕💕💕💕💕💕🙏.”

See Dharmendra and Sunny Deol’s photo and video from Himachal Pradesh vacation:

Earlier this month, Sunny Deol shared a video where he was seen camping with his dad Dharmendra. In the video, the senior actor was seen all happy to be on a vacation with his ‘darling son’.

Sunny captioned the video, “Just the 2 of us. Building castles in the sky. Just the 2 of us. #fatherson @aapkadharam.”