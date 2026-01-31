Sunny Deol cuts cake, dances with team as he celebrates Border 2 crossing Rs 300 crore. Watch

Sunny Deol’s latest film Border 2 has emerged as a huge blockbuster success at the box office. The war drama has already crossed Rs 300 crore at the global box office within a week of its release. The actor, who is currently in a celebratory mode, recently shared his joy with fans on social media. Sunny dropped a happy video on Instagram, while cutting a cake and grooving to celebrate the film’s success with his team.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, he posted the fun moment on his Story. In the clip, the actor can be seen singing and dancing in a playful mood. He then cuts a chocolate cake with ‘Congratulations Border 2’ written on it. The fun twist was that his team sang the birthday song, changing it to “Happy Border to you Happy Border to Sunny Ji.” “Happy Border to me,” Sunny cheerfully said.