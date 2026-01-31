Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Sunny Deol cuts cake, dances with team as he celebrates Border 2 crossing Rs 300 crore. Watch
Actor Sunny Deol recently celebrated the box office success of his latest release Border 2. The war drama has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide.
Sunny Deol’s latest film Border 2 has emerged as a huge blockbuster success at the box office. The war drama has already crossed Rs 300 crore at the global box office within a week of its release. The actor, who is currently in a celebratory mode, recently shared his joy with fans on social media. Sunny dropped a happy video on Instagram, while cutting a cake and grooving to celebrate the film’s success with his team.
Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, he posted the fun moment on his Story. In the clip, the actor can be seen singing and dancing in a playful mood. He then cuts a chocolate cake with ‘Congratulations Border 2’ written on it. The fun twist was that his team sang the birthday song, changing it to “Happy Border to you Happy Border to Sunny Ji.” “Happy Border to me,” Sunny cheerfully said.
ALSO READ | Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 8 Updates: Sunny Deol-starrer earns Rs 257.5 crore, races ahead of Dhurandhar
During the heartwarming moment, Sunny Deol cut the cake and then asked the others, “Mereko koi Khila dega kya?” After which, he referred to a member as ‘Bahubali Ji’, revealing that he brought the cake and even congratulated the actor with a beautiful bouquet. Towards the end of the video, Sunny expressed gratitude towards his fans and said, “This is our team and we are having a good time because you all liked our film. Thankyou, thankyou very much.”
In another post, the Border 2 star, who was in Kulu Manali for a 3-day visit, also shared a video thanking his fans for giving love to his film two days ago. He recreated his popularity dialogue, “Aawaz kahan tak gayi? Aapke dilon tak, thankyou very much.” Along with the clip, he wrote in the caption, “Meri, aapki, Hamari #Border2 ko itna pyaar dene ke liye, aap sab ko bohot (heart emojis) (Thank you all so much for giving so much love to my, your, our #Border2).”
Apart from Sunny Deol, Border 2 also stars Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles, along with Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana in supporting roles. The film is a spiritual sequel to the 1997 hit Border, directed by JP Dutta. Helmed by Anurag Singh, it showcases the sacrifices and efforts of the Navy, Army, and Air Force.
Mirror self-recognition (MSR) is a sign of advanced thinking, self-awareness, and emotional intelligence. Only a few species, like great apes, dolphins, elephants, magpies, and cleaner wrasse fish, have passed the mirror test, providing insight into intelligence across different branches of life. MSR is associated with empathy, problem-solving, and social complexity.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05