Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

Sunny Deol celebrates birthday with friends; enjoys ‘bhutta treat’ in Manali

Actor Sunny Deol, who is in Manali with his close friends, has been sharing updates about his trip on social media.

Sunny DeolSunny Deol celebrated his birthday with friends in Manali. (Photo: Instagram/iamsunnydeol)

Actor Sunny Deol decided to celebrate his birthday away from the hustle and bustle of the city and went for a trip with his gang of boys to the Himalayas. The actor, who turned 65 today, took to social media to post a picture with his friends, giving a sneak peek into his birthday celebration.

Sunny, who is in Manali with his close friends, has been sharing updates about his trip on social media. In the latest photo, the actor and and his friends can be seen enjoying corn cob. Sunny captioned the photo, “Birthday Bhutte Treat with Gang.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

The comments section of Sunny Deol’s post was flooded with messages. Sunny’s brother Bobby Deol also commented on the post with lots of heart emojis. An ardent fan wrote, “Happy Birthday Sir lot’s of love and good wishes to u. Hope to c u one Day ”. Another fan wrote, “Happy birthday Sunny Paaji”.

Sunny had earlier posted a picture from his vacation where the Himalayas stood tall in the backdrop as the actor leaned against his car. Known for keeping a low profile, Sunny’s sneak peek into his vacations is giving his fans a great deal to be excited about.

Sunny Deol also posted a picture next to the National flag, which prompted fans to think that he is shooting for Gadar 2. A fan even asked, “Gadar ki shooting kya Manali Himachal me ho rahi hai? (Is Gadar being shot in Manali?)”

On the work front, Sunny is gearing for the sequel of his blockbuster film Gadar. The actor wrapped up the second schedule of Gadar 2 in December last year and had given a glimpse of his character Tara Singh. He captioned his picture from the film, “Only a fortunate few get to bring amazing characters back to life. Presenting Tara Singh 20 years later!Wrapped the first schedule of #Gadar2. Feeling blessed #Gadar #TaraSingh”. The movie will also star Ameesha Patel.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-10-2022 at 04:44:17 pm
