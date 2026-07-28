Sunny Deol can’t control his tears as director recalls Dharmendra’s reaction to Batwara 1947

The trailer of Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 was unveiled on Tuesday. The film’s entire cast and crew was present at the trailer launch event in Mumbai, including, director Rajkumar Santoshi and actors Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol and Abhimanyu Singh. A moment left everyone emotional, especially Sunny, as he remembered his late father Dharmendra, visibly emotional. At the event, Santoshi revealed that Batwara 1947 was the last film Dharmendra watched, and even praised it.

While talking to the press in Hindi, the director said, “Dharam ji ki blessing bahut hai iss film ke andar. Narration suna tha and he was very emotional. Aankh mein aansu aa gaye, bahut aashirwad diya aur Dharam ji ki mere khyaal se last film joh unhone dekhi woh bhi Batwara hai (This film carries Dharam-ji’s blessings. When he heard the narration, he was deeply moved—he was even brought to tears—and he offered his heartfelt blessings. In fact, I believe Batwara was the last film of mine that he watched).”