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Sunny Deol can’t control his tears as director recalls Dharmendra’s reaction to Batwara 1947
At the trailer launch event of Batwara 1947, Sunny Deol got emotional while remembering his late father Dharmendra. Director Rajkumar Santoshi revealed that it was the last film he watched.
The trailer of Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 was unveiled on Tuesday. The film’s entire cast and crew was present at the trailer launch event in Mumbai, including, director Rajkumar Santoshi and actors Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol and Abhimanyu Singh. A moment left everyone emotional, especially Sunny, as he remembered his late father Dharmendra, visibly emotional. At the event, Santoshi revealed that Batwara 1947 was the last film Dharmendra watched, and even praised it.
While talking to the press in Hindi, the director said, “Dharam ji ki blessing bahut hai iss film ke andar. Narration suna tha and he was very emotional. Aankh mein aansu aa gaye, bahut aashirwad diya aur Dharam ji ki mere khyaal se last film joh unhone dekhi woh bhi Batwara hai (This film carries Dharam-ji’s blessings. When he heard the narration, he was deeply moved—he was even brought to tears—and he offered his heartfelt blessings. In fact, I believe Batwara was the last film of mine that he watched).”
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He continued, “Tabhi unhone bola tha ki picture bahut chalegi bahut achcha kaam kiya aap logon ne unka aashirwad hai toh I am grateful and I thank Dharam ji today here (Even back then, he predicted it would be a huge success and praised the excellent work we had done. I am truly grateful for his blessings and wish to express my thanks to Dharam-ji here today).”
Karan Deol praises his father Sunny Deol
During the event, actor Karan Deol, who has shared screen space with his father Sunny Deol for the first time in Batwara 1947, also spoke about his experience. “Dad, it was a dream come true. What else can I say? It was lovely. Who would not want to work with their father? Seriously, just standing opposite him, just looking at him.. My life was made. I love you so much. That’s all I can say. I am really overwhelmed right now with the response and it has been a while since I’ve been here. I just hope the way you reacted to the dialogue, you will react the same way to my performance as well,” he expressed, as his voice broke with emotions.
The father-son duo earlier collaborated in the 2019 romantic drama Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, which was Karan’s official acting debut and was directed by Sunny Deol.
About Batwara 1947
Batwara 1947 is based on the chaos and difficulties caused during the partition of 1947, which led to many families getting teared apart during the communal riots. Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, the film also features Shabana Azmi and Preity Zinta. It is set to hit the theatres on August 14.
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