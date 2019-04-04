Never did patriotic films just because the theme was selling: Sunny Deol

Actor Sunny Deol says today there’s a herd mentality in Bollywood to make patriotic films just because the subject is working at the box office.

Sunny, who has been the symbol of patriotism in Hindi cinema for the longest time courtesy films like Gadar, Border and 23rd March 1931: Shaheed, says he never chose these projects out of a temptation to milk the theme on screen.

At the trailer launch of his upcoming film Blank, Sunny Deol was asked for his opinion on this sudden interest of Bollywood in the subject.

Sunny said, “The most important thing is are we all patriotic? Do we love our mother and our country? It shouldn’t be taken as a sellable thing. Whenever I have done anything, I have believed in the characters. Mostly I have done characters, which are strong and they fight for something. That’s my nature also.”

“Somehow that reflection comes across on screen and when I have done films on a patriotic note, people have connected with me more. It was never a sellable thing that we thought of attempting. Now, the whole world has changed. Everything has become about marketing. ‘If there’s a season of something, let’s make that,’ that’s the mindset of people today,” he added.

Blank also stars debutant Karan Kapadia, who is the son of veteran actor Simple Kapadia and the nephew of Dimple Kapadia. The film, which features him as a suicide bomber, marks the debut of director Behzad Khambata. It arrives in theaters on May 3.