Sunny Deol against showing inflated box office numbers, says Bhushan Kumar as Border 2 crosses Rs 450 cr mark worldwide

Border 2 producer Bhushan Kumar shared how Border 2's lead actor Sunny Deol insisted on declaring only organic box office numbers of the film.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readChennaiFeb 12, 2026 03:40 PM IST
Sunny DeolSunny Deol in a still from Border 2.
In recent times, much has been discussed about inflated box office figures due to block bookings allegedly made by producers and filmmakers to boost a film’s collections and declare it a hit, misleading audiences in the process. Recently, Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya’s film Sky Force faced similar allegations. Now, Border 2 producer Bhushan Kumar has taken a dig at the practice, emphasising that he declared only authentic box office numbers for his film. He also shared how the film’s lead actor Sunny Deol insisted on showing only organic figures.

Speaking at a press conference organised to celebrate the box office success of Border 2, Bhushan said, “Everybody has their own perspective about how they want to announce films and box office numbers, but some things should not happen and wrong numbers are told. I don’t want to comment more on this.”

He added, “But before the release of the film during advance booking, Sunny Deol told me we should declare normal numbers because we keep hearing how people are buying tickets and doing other such things to promote their film, but we never even think of indulging in such activities. I answered Sunny Deol that we are going full organic, our advances are organic. And these things always come out, if you do anything fishy, the audience gets to know, so I’m very happy that we have shown real numbers for our film.”

Sunny Deol has now delivered two hits. The actor was facing a lull in his career for three to four years until he delivered Gadar 2 (2023), which was seen as a comeback of sorts. The film went on to become one of the highest-grossing films post Covid-19 and minted Rs 686 crore worldwide.

Sunny then starred in Jaat last year. The film was a below-average performer at the box office, minting Rs 118.85 crore worldwide, and was made on a reported budget of Rs 100 crore. Sunny’s success streak continued with Border 2, as the film has minted Rs 464.22 crore worldwide, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 377 crore after 20 days of release.

Sunny also has several high-profile projects lined up, including Lahore 1947 and Ramayana.

