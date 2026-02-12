Sunny Deol against showing inflated box office numbers, says Bhushan Kumar as Border 2 crosses Rs 450 cr mark worldwide

In recent times, much has been discussed about inflated box office figures due to block bookings allegedly made by producers and filmmakers to boost a film’s collections and declare it a hit, misleading audiences in the process. Recently, Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya’s film Sky Force faced similar allegations. Now, Border 2 producer Bhushan Kumar has taken a dig at the practice, emphasising that he declared only authentic box office numbers for his film. He also shared how the film’s lead actor Sunny Deol insisted on showing only organic figures.

Speaking at a press conference organised to celebrate the box office success of Border 2, Bhushan said, “Everybody has their own perspective about how they want to announce films and box office numbers, but some things should not happen and wrong numbers are told. I don’t want to comment more on this.”