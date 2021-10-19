On Sunny Deol’s 65th birthday, Bobby Deol shares rare photo with sisters Ajeita and Vijeta: ‘You mean the world to me’

It is Sunny Deol’s birthday today and his brother Bobby Deol took to social media to wish him on his special day. Taking to Instagram, Bobby shared a picture with his siblings and wrote, “Happy birthday Bhaiya you mean the world to me ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” The picture also featured their sister Ajeita Deol and Vijeta Deol. Sunny, Bobby and their two sisters are in a tight hug in the photo.

Sunny, Bobby, Ajeita and Vijeta are Dharmendra’s children with first wife Prakash Kaur. Both his daughters have stayed away from Bollywood and chose academics over arclights. They are both settled in the US.

Sunny turns 65 today. On the work front, the actor-politician was last seen in Blank (2019) helmed by Behzad Khambata. He also directed his son Karan Deol’s debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas the same year. On the other hand Bobby has been receiving a lot of appreciation for his performance in web shows like Aashram and Class of 83.

The brother duo will be sharing screen space in Apne 2 which is helmed by Anil Sharma and will also feature Dharmendra. Sunny will also reprise his role as Tara Singh in Gadar 2. He had announced the film on the occasion of Dussehra. “After two decades the wait is finally over! On the auspicious day of Dusshera, Presenting to you the motion poster of #Gadar2. The Katha Continues…,” he had written.