scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 19, 2021
MUST READ

On Sunny Deol’s 65th birthday, Bobby Deol shares rare photo with sisters Ajeita and Vijeta: ‘You mean the world to me’

Actor-politician Sunny Deol celebrates his 65th birthday today, his brother, Bobby Deol wished him on his special day by sharing a special picture with sisters Ajeita and Vijeta.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
October 19, 2021 10:19:44 am
Bobby deol- sunny deol- and sistersBobby Deol with brother Sunny Deol and sisters Ajeita Deol and Vijeta Deol. (Photo: Bobby Deol/Instagram)

It is Sunny Deol’s birthday today and his brother Bobby Deol took to social media to wish him on his special day. Taking to Instagram, Bobby shared a picture with his siblings and wrote, “Happy birthday Bhaiya you mean the world to me ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” The picture also featured their sister Ajeita Deol and Vijeta Deol. Sunny, Bobby and their two sisters are in a tight hug in the photo.

Sunny, Bobby, Ajeita and Vijeta are Dharmendra’s children with first wife Prakash Kaur. Both his daughters have stayed away from Bollywood and chose academics over arclights. They are both settled in the US.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Sunny turns 65 today. On the work front, the actor-politician was last seen in Blank (2019) helmed by Behzad Khambata. He also directed his son Karan Deol’s debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas the same year. On the other hand Bobby has been receiving a lot of appreciation for his performance in web shows like Aashram and Class of 83.

The brother duo will be sharing screen space in Apne 2 which is helmed by Anil Sharma and will also feature Dharmendra. Sunny will also reprise his role as Tara Singh in Gadar 2. He had announced the film on the occasion of Dussehra. “After two decades the wait is finally over! On the auspicious day of Dusshera, Presenting to you the motion poster of #Gadar2. The Katha Continues…,” he had written.

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra, Mouni Roy, 10 celebrity photos
Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra, Mouni Roy: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Oct 19: Latest News

Advertisement