Sunjay Kapur’s mother says Priya Sachdev ‘wouldn’t have had the guts’ if he was alive, opens up about bond with Karisma’s kids

Late business tycoon Sunjay Kapur’s will and estate dispute continues to make headlines as tensions between the family members increase. The legal battle started when Karisma Kapoor’s children moved the Delhi High Court, alleging that their father’s widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur, forged his will. The row has also spilled into the RK Family Trust, where Priya, both a trustee and beneficiary, served a notice removing Sunjay’s mother, Rani Kapur, as trustee effective March 25.

Now, in a recent interview, Sunjay’s mother Rani, opened up about her relationship with Karisma and her kids, Samaira and Kiaan.

Rani Kapur says she was very close to her son Sunjay

During a conversation with ANI, she spoke about the ongoing legal dispute, emphasising on her bond with her son Sunjay. “She (Priya Kapur) wouldn’t have had the guts to have a dispute (if Sunjay Kapur had been alive today). When Sunjay was alive, she didn’t have the guts to say anything. I was very close to Sunjay. He never went on a holiday without me…He never left me alone…,” she said.