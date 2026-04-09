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Sunjay Kapur’s mother says Priya Sachdev ‘wouldn’t have had the guts’ if he was alive, opens up about bond with Karisma’s kids
Late tycoon Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani recently opened up about her relationship with Karisma Kapoor's kids, Samaira and Kiaan.
Late business tycoon Sunjay Kapur’s will and estate dispute continues to make headlines as tensions between the family members increase. The legal battle started when Karisma Kapoor’s children moved the Delhi High Court, alleging that their father’s widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur, forged his will. The row has also spilled into the RK Family Trust, where Priya, both a trustee and beneficiary, served a notice removing Sunjay’s mother, Rani Kapur, as trustee effective March 25.
Now, in a recent interview, Sunjay’s mother Rani, opened up about her relationship with Karisma and her kids, Samaira and Kiaan.
Rani Kapur says she was very close to her son Sunjay
During a conversation with ANI, she spoke about the ongoing legal dispute, emphasising on her bond with her son Sunjay. “She (Priya Kapur) wouldn’t have had the guts to have a dispute (if Sunjay Kapur had been alive today). When Sunjay was alive, she didn’t have the guts to say anything. I was very close to Sunjay. He never went on a holiday without me…He never left me alone…,” she said.
Rani meets Sunjay-Karisma’s kids frequently
His mother also revealed that she is still in touch with Sunjay’s children from his second marriage, to actor Karisma Kapoor. She shared, “He was married to two wonderful women, a good family. He has two children from his second wife, whom I see frequently.”
ALSO READ | Priya Sachdev admitted Sunjay Kapur-Karisma Kapoor’s marriage was ‘not conventional’, opened up on bond with Samaira, Kiaan: ‘I can’t be their mom…’
Sunjay Kapur’s personal life
Sunjay Kapur was the chairman of Sona Comstar. His first marriage was to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani in 1996, which ended in four years. He then tied the knot with Karisma Kapoor in 2003. They welcomed their daughter Samaira, in 2005, and son, Kiaan, in 2011. In 2014, Karisma and Sunjay filed for divorce, which was eventually granted in 2016. After the couple’s separation, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev. They had a son, Azarias. However, the businessman passed away on June 12 last year, in England.
Sunjay Kapur’s estate and legal dispute
Sunjay’s Rs 30,000 crore worth estate has become the centre of a high-stakes legal battle involving his widow Priya Sachdev Kapur, his children Samaira, Kiaan with Karisma Kapoor, and his mother Rani Kapur. The dispute primarily revolves around a will that allegedly leaves his entire personal estate to Priya, which his children have challenged in the Delhi High Court as forged and suspicious.
Alongside this, a parallel conflict has emerged over the RK Family Trust, with Rani Kapur alleging that the trust was fraudulently created to divert family assets, while also seeking its cancellation in court. The case has further intensified with accusations of asset concealment, control over overseas properties, and competing claims to trusteeship, making it a complex and ongoing inheritance battle involving multiple legal fronts.
Priya Sachdev has also filed a criminal defamation complaint against Sunjay Kapur’s sister, Mandhira Kapur Smith.
This report discusses ongoing legal proceedings and sensitive family disputes regarding estate inheritance and trust management. It is provided for informational purposes based on available court filings and public statements; readers should not treat this analysis as legal or financial advice regarding personal succession planning.