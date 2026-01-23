‘Sunjay Kapur part of conspiracy to exclude Karisma Kapoor’s kids, mother Rani from will’: Sister Mandhira

It has been over seven months since the untimely death of business tycoon Sunjay Kapur, but the legal battle over his estate shows no signs of slowing down. The family’s court fight has now taken a dramatic turn, with fresh allegations surfacing—not just against Sunjay Kapur’s third wife Priya Sachdev, but also against Sunjay himself. After previously accusing Priya of manipulating the will in her favour, Sunjay Kapur’s sister Mandhira Kapur now says Sunjay was allegedly a part of the conspiracy.

Speaking about the new allegations, Mandhira told Republic TV, “We have to talk about the reality of what has happened. It is unfortunate that this is the truth we are discovering now, but it needs to be called out. My father’s entire estate was meant to go to my mother and be divided later. It was supposed to be shared among the three siblings and seven grandchildren.”

She further added, “A lot is coming to light, and it is painful to admit that my brother was part of this conspiracy. We need to understand the how, why, where, and what. That process is ongoing. This is not in my brother’s character. But the truth will come out in court.”

Mandhira said her only motivation behind continuing the legal battle is to ensure justice for her mother.

“We are fighting to get my father’s estate back for my mother, who has been completely cut out. Sadly, my brother was involved. Since he is no longer here to answer our questions, we are left searching for answers. What he did is not in his character, especially when it comes to his own mother and children. We need closure,” she said.

In the same interview, Mandhira also spoke about the inheritance rights of Sunjay Kapur’s children with actor Karisma Kapoor.

“We want to make sure the grandchildren receive what our father intended for them. Right now, none of the grandchildren, including my brother’s children, have received anything. There is much more that rightfully belongs to them, and we want to ensure their future is secure,” she stated.

Addressing Karisma Kapoor’s position in the matter, Mandhira said, “Like any mother, Karisma wants to ensure her children’s security. They have already suffered a huge loss. She has been a strong support system for her kids and is focused on their well-being.”

Reacting to the defamation case filed by Priya Sachdev against Mandhira and Rani Kapur, Mandhira remarked, “No one can walk away with our legacy. We will reclaim it. She may not like what is being said, but I can’t help it if it is the truth and it is being raised in court, it cannot be ignored.”

The legal dispute began after Sunjay Kapur’s will reportedly excluded both his mother and his children with Karisma Kapoor from his estimated Rs 30,000 crore estate. The will was subsequently challenged by Mandhira Kapur and Rani Kapur, intensifying the ongoing courtroom battle.