‘Sunjay Kapur part of conspiracy to exclude Karisma Kapoor’s kids, mother Rani from will’: Sister Mandhira

Mandhira said her only motivation behind continuing the legal battle is to ensure justice for her mother. Sunjay Kapur died on June 12, 2025.

google-preferred-btn
Sunjay Kapur with kids and sister MandhiraSunjay Kapur with kids and sister Mandhira

It has been over seven months since the untimely death of business tycoon Sunjay Kapur, but the legal battle over his estate shows no signs of slowing down. The family’s court fight has now taken a dramatic turn, with fresh allegations surfacing—not just against Sunjay Kapur’s third wife Priya Sachdev, but also against Sunjay himself. After previously accusing Priya of manipulating the will in her favour, Sunjay Kapur’s sister Mandhira Kapur now says Sunjay was allegedly a part of the conspiracy.

Speaking about the new allegations, Mandhira told Republic TV, “We have to talk about the reality of what has happened. It is unfortunate that this is the truth we are discovering now, but it needs to be called out. My father’s entire estate was meant to go to my mother and be divided later. It was supposed to be shared among the three siblings and seven grandchildren.”

ALSO READ | Border 2 Movie Review LIVE Updates: Sunny Deol credited as ‘Dharmendra ke beta’ in Border 2; film aims for Rs 35 cr day 1

She further added, “A lot is coming to light, and it is painful to admit that my brother was part of this conspiracy. We need to understand the how, why, where, and what. That process is ongoing. This is not in my brother’s character. But the truth will come out in court.”

Mandhira said her only motivation behind continuing the legal battle is to ensure justice for her mother.

“We are fighting to get my father’s estate back for my mother, who has been completely cut out. Sadly, my brother was involved. Since he is no longer here to answer our questions, we are left searching for answers. What he did is not in his character, especially when it comes to his own mother and children. We need closure,” she said.

In the same interview, Mandhira also spoke about the inheritance rights of Sunjay Kapur’s children with actor Karisma Kapoor.

Story continues below this ad

“We want to make sure the grandchildren receive what our father intended for them. Right now, none of the grandchildren, including my brother’s children, have received anything. There is much more that rightfully belongs to them, and we want to ensure their future is secure,” she stated.

ALSO READ | Like Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, Rang De Basanti missed release date amid censorship struggles; Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra mortgaged house

Addressing Karisma Kapoor’s position in the matter, Mandhira said, “Like any mother, Karisma wants to ensure her children’s security. They have already suffered a huge loss. She has been a strong support system for her kids and is focused on their well-being.”

Reacting to the defamation case filed by Priya Sachdev against Mandhira and Rani Kapur, Mandhira remarked, “No one can walk away with our legacy. We will reclaim it. She may not like what is being said, but I can’t help it if it is the truth and it is being raised in court, it cannot be ignored.”

Story continues below this ad

The legal dispute began after Sunjay Kapur’s will reportedly excluded both his mother and his children with Karisma Kapoor from his estimated Rs 30,000 crore estate. The will was subsequently challenged by Mandhira Kapur and Rani Kapur, intensifying the ongoing courtroom battle.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Like Vijay's Jana Nayagan, Rang De Basanti missed release date amid censorship struggles; Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra mortgaged house
Rang De Basanti faced censorship troubles, whose parallel can be seen in Jana Nayagan today.
Tasked with erasing his father’s ‘B-grade’ tag, this director made Hindi cinema’s biggest classic, faced massive flop
Ramesh Sippy with Hema Malini for Seeta Aur Geeta
Aman Gupta threatens Shark Tank India 5 pitcher 'Gurgaon mei ghus ke dikha' as he chooses Anupam Mittal: 'Shut up’
Aman Gupta on Shark Tank India
Hiran Chatterjee's daughter breaks down after actor's 'illegal' second marriage
Hiran Chatterjee
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Tamil Nadu Modi rally
NDA’s Tamil Nadu test begins today: As Modi kicks off poll campaign, what to watch out for
‘I’m not dead’: One person filed objections against 64 voters from same Assam booth, many tell Express they are alive and well
In Assam, bulk objections claiming voters are dead, many tell Express we’re alive and well
Rang De Basanti faced censorship troubles, whose parallel can be seen in Jana Nayagan today.
Like Vijay's Jana Nayagan, Rang De Basanti missed release date amid censorship struggles; Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra mortgaged house
Ramesh Sippy with Hema Malini for Seeta Aur Geeta
Tasked with erasing his father’s ‘B-grade’ tag, this director made Hindi cinema’s biggest classic, faced massive flop
Bengauru Rapido Rider owns a 2BHK flat
‘Bengaluru is crazy’: Man shocked to discover his Rapido driver owns a 2BHK flat and works as quality analyst
70 year old man first vlog
‘I don't know how to make a vlog’: Man starts vlogging at 70 to spend time, gets over 31 million views on first reel
Sports alarm bells: Toxic outdoors, no weather-proof indoors, IOC takes note
Sports alarm bells: Toxic air outdoors, indoors not weather proof, International Olympic Committee takes note
India's pace magician Jasprit Bumrah made his ODI and T20I debuts during an eventful Australia, 10 years ago.
10 years of Bumrah: From jet lag to centre stage: The night Jasprit Bumrah announced himself
Trump is succeeding because of leaders who want to be little Trumps
Trump is succeeding because leaders across the world want to be little Trump
Trump NATO
‘We’ve never got anything out of NATO’: Unpacking Trump’s claims at Davos
Saraswati Pujo, Saraswati Puja, Saraswati Puja rituals, Saraswati Puja rituals, Saraswati Puja Benga
Khichuri, gota sheddho, and hilsa: the fascinating culinary rituals that define a Bengali Saraswati Pujo
When the layoff email arrived, he said the emotions were overwhelming
Amazon to cut thousands more corporate jobs next week: Report
Must Read
Sports alarm bells: Toxic air outdoors, indoors not weather proof, International Olympic Committee takes note
Sports alarm bells: Toxic outdoors, no weather-proof indoors, IOC takes note
10 years of Bumrah: From jet lag to centre stage: The night Jasprit Bumrah announced himself
India's pace magician Jasprit Bumrah made his ODI and T20I debuts during an eventful Australia, 10 years ago.
Toxic air wake-up call: The biggest limiter is I can't do strenuous training because my lungs are going to be impacted: Tejaswin Shankar
Tejaswin Shankar reflected on training in the toxic air in the National Capital Region. (Reuters Photo)
Amazon to cut thousands more corporate jobs next week: Report
When the layoff email arrived, he said the emotions were overwhelming
‘It’s a pretty intense time’: Satya Nadella at Davos opens up about fierce AI competition
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was part of a fireside chat that was hosted by All-in podcast host and investor Jason Calacanis, and noted investor David Sacks. (Image: YouTube/@allin)
Before India-AI Impact Summit 2026, a hard question: Who gets a say in AI governance?
The study examined brain changes over a lifetime but did not differentiate between genders, leading to potential questions about factors such as menopause. (Image for representation: Freepik)
Khichuri, gota sheddho, and hilsa: the fascinating culinary rituals that define a Bengali Saraswati Pujo
Saraswati Pujo, Saraswati Puja, Saraswati Puja rituals, Saraswati Puja rituals, Saraswati Puja Benga
Advertisement
Jan 23: Latest News
Advertisement