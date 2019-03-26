Sunita Kapoor birthday: Anil Kapoor calls his wife “the reason for everything”

Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita Kapoor celebrated her 54th birthday in the company of her near and dear ones. Beginning with a ladies lunch, the mother of Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan also received beautiful messages on social media from her kids and husband.

Advertising

Sunita’s brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor gave a sneak peek into the all ladies lunch which he revealed was gatecrashed by him and Anil. Sharing an image from the afternoon on his Instagram handle, Sanjay captioned it as, “When the brothers gate crash a ladies lunch 🎂”

Apart from Sanjay and Anil, one can see Sonam in the click. Sunita’s close buddies including sister-in-law Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Reema Kapoor also struck a pose.

Apart from this, Sanjay Kapoor also posted a throwback video from 2017 when the entire Kapoor clan celebrated Sunita’s birthday in London. He wrote, “Happy birthday Sonu #2017 #timeflies #london #scallini”. To this, Sunita wrote in her reply, “Time flies !! Love this video” Sohali Khan’s wife Seema Khan also commented, “Happy birthday @kapoor.sunita lots of love 😘😘❤️”

Advertising

Earlier in the day, Anil, Sonam and Rhea left adorable wishes for Sunita on Instagram, sharing special throwback pics. Anil wrote, “This is what being young & in love looks like! Everyday of my life is made better because of her…Happy Birthday @kapoor.sunita! You are the reason for everything! Isn’t she just flawless? I am so lucky! Love you!”

Sonam wrote, “There are no words for how much you mean to me. You have always been the ultimate role model, supporting me and helping me stand taller against whatever I may face in my life. It’s your strength and grace that keeps this family so happy and we all love you for it. Happy Birthday Mom!❤️❤️ #mom #mother #momsarethebest #sunitakapoor”.

Rhea, on her part, added, “Happy birthday to my conscience, oracle and constant challenger. I know you keep me grounded, sane and make me a better person. I don’t know how they do it but moms make you fly and put you in your place at the same time. 😁🦄 I love you mommy happy birthday!”

Check out how Anil Kapoor and his daughters Sonam and Rhea wished Sunita Kapoor on her birthday:

B-town stars like Masaba Gupta, Farah Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Padmini Kolhapure, Ira Dubey, Anand Ahuja and others shared their wishes on Instagram.

Anil Kapoor tied the knot with Sunita in 1984. Sunita is a costume designer by profession.