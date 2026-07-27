‘Sunita Ahuja tolerated a lot’: Govinda, Karisma Kapoor were ‘close’ on set, says co-star

Actor Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja recently spoke about his alleged affairs and rumors of infidelity during her appearance on Netflix’s Lock Upp. In earlier interviews, she has often acknowledged Govinda’s extra-marital relationships, stating such things keep happening around actors and actresses. One of the actresses with whom Govinda faced long-standing romantic rumours was Karisma Kapoor.

At the peak of their careers, their on-screen pairing gained a lot of popularity in the 1990s. After featuring in comedy hits like Hero No. 1, Raja Babu, Saajan Chale Sasural, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, and Coolie No. 1 together, there was dating speculation surrounding Govinda and Karisma. However, neither of them addressed the rumours publicly.

Now, in a recent interview, veteran actor Shagufta Ali, who has shared screen space with the duo in David Dhawan’s Hero No. 1, opened up about their equation. She revealed that Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja never visited him on the set of the film. The actor also said that if Sunita knew about their closeness, she showed grace and never addressed the same publicly.

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During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Shagufta was asked about the bond Govinda and Karisma shared. “Dikhta toh tha (it was visible). He never came to tell me that, but it looked like there was. As long as their on-screen pairing lasted, the public watched them, later got bored watching him with only one heroine. The public also might have felt there was an overdose of it,” she replied.

The veteran actor also opened up about how Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja never visited the set during the shoot of the film. “Sunita never came on set. She came on an outdoor shoot once, with their children. She used to go out very rarely. She spoke to everyone with utmost love, affection and respect. She used to behave very well, and never created a scene on the set.”

She further added, “She showed grace. Even if she knew about them and didn’t react to it in front of everyone openly, then it means that the woman has tolerated a lot. I appreciate that about her. Few people do this. She is very understanding. Otherwise, she could have created a scene too. Who would not do it?”

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During the same interview, Shagufta was also questioned about why Karisma stopped working. “Maybe she lost interest. Maybe the love for it was gone. You never know with heroines and their moods,” she responded.