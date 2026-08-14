Sunita Ahuja targets Govinda as he’s spotted with alleged girlfriend: ‘Beti ki umar ki hai’

Actor Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja has often opened up about rumours of the actor’s alleged affairs. In an old interview, she had even claimed that he was romantically involved with a Marathi actress named Komal. A couple of days ago, Govinda was spotted with his co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar, at the Mumbai airport, after announcing their upcoming film Roopa. Now, the actor was snapped with her again, on Friday. When a paparazzi asked Sunita to react to the latest video, she called her husband ‘sugar daddy’ and blasted at him for his public appearances with a girl who is his daughter’s age.

In a recent video on Instagram, a paparazzi questioned Sunita Ahuja about Govinda’s multiple promotional outings with Komal, for their film Roopa. “Picture banna bhi toh chahiye. Promotion hota hai picture banne ke baad. Yeh toh bagair promotion ke hi… Kya hi bolun ab. Beti ki umar ki ladki ko le le ke ghoom raha hai, sharam toh aana chahiye thoda isko (Promotions happen after making a film, they should shoot first. What can I say? She is his daughter’s age and he is hanging out with her. He should have some shame),” she responded.

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The former Lock Upp contestant further continued, “Aur vo bhi standard toh hona chahiye. Tumhaara sugar daddy itna ameer hai toh kapde toh dhang ke pehno. Hum logon ko dekho kya style mein chalte hain. Very bad. He has lost his mind (There should atleast be a standard. Your sugar daddy is so rich, atleast wear proper clothes. Look at us, we have great style).”

Sunita Ahuja questioned Govinda’s fans for trolling her

Earlier, when Govinda was seen with Komal Rani in a video on social media, Sunita Ahuja questioned the actor’s fans who were trolling her for speaking about his alleged infidelity. “Govinda sir was spotted with Komal ma’am. They have started their film’s promotions,” the pap said. To which, Sunita reacted, “Have you heard the proverb where they say, ‘Vinash Kaale, Vipreet Buddhi’? He has lost his buddhi. This is why he does these things. We can’t tell anything.”

The paparazzo then said, “His fans are saying, ‘Hero No. 1 has become Cheater No. 1.’” “I want to question all Govinda fans who trolled me when I said he cheated on me. What do they have to tell me now? Don’t ask me anything anymore. I am not interested,” Sunita replied.

When Sunita spoke about Komal Rani

During an old interview with MissMalini, Sunita Ahuja had talked about the rumours of Govinda’s alleged affairs, and mentioned the name Komal. “This name is a bit problematic. I hate the name Komal. There’s one Komal, XYZ, whoever it is. I hate her.”

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While speaking about the controversy with ANI, Govinda defended his co-star Komal Rani and thanked her for not reacting to the rumours surrounding her. “The name that she is taking – Komal – I thank her. I am saved because she is not saying a word against anyone. She is quiet, otherwise youngsters don’t shy away from hurling abuses,” he said.

The actor further added, “I especially want to thank Komal for not saying a word wrong despite coming in news because of this thing. She is not the kind of person who wants to get fame and attention using this means.”