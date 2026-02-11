From cheating rumors to ‘Jai Mata Di’: How Govinda, Sunita Ahuja are fixing their 38-year marriage

Hours after Govinda said he hopes his wife Sunita Ahuja keeps praying for their marriage to stay alive, she echoed the same wish via an Instagram throwback.

By: Entertainment Desk
Feb 11, 2026
Govinda and Sunita Ahuja are hoping their marriage to get fixed.Govinda and Sunita Ahuja are hoping their marriage to get fixed.
Amid months of chatter of trouble in marriage, Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja seem to be making friendly advances towards each other in public. Hours after the actor hoped she continues to pray for their marriage, Sunita took to social media to share a rare, old picture of her with Govinda and his late mother Nirmala Devi.

“Good old day’s will be back sooooon Jai mata di,” wrote Sunita in the Instagram caption. She also added a romantic song to the post, “Meri Duniya Hai” by singers Sonu Nigam and Kavita Krishnamurthy, music composer duo Jatin-Lalit, and lyricist Sameer, from Mahesh Manjrekar’s 1999 cult action film Vaastav: The Reality.

Even Govinda and Sunita’s daughter Tina Ahuja took to the comment section of her mother’s Instagram post and dropped a couple of red heart emojis for her parents’ companionship. Sunita’s post came hours after Govinda talked about her in an interview with ANI. After months of cheating allegations, the actor hopes that their marriage would work out sooner or later.

 

When asked why Sunita is making so many temple visits these days, Govinda said in jest, “If she keeps sitting at home, she’ll keep giving interviews. So, it’s good that she should step out, pray for us, and not say to God that we’re not getting along.” He also pointed out how Sunita has always been all praise for his work on screen over the years.

“People tell me I don’t want to do anything except hero roles. So, what did I do in Kill Dil? I played a villain. What did I do in Happy Ending? I played a comedian. Sunita also says you eat up all your roles and don’t let anyone else get to the top. That I’m very much a planner like that. I ask her, why do you say that? I do all kinds of work. I did what you asked me to. What happened then? This industry can’t be linked to any caste or sect. You should talk to everyone in the language they get,” argued Govinda.

Govinda, a top leading star of Hindi films in the 1990s, hasn’t delivered a hit in years. He switched to supporting roles last decade, appearing alongside Ranveer Singh and Ali Zafar in Shaad Ali’s 2014 crime comedy Kill Dil and alongside Saif Ali Khan in Raj and DK’s 2014 romantic comedy Happy Ending. He was last seen in a lead double role in Sikander Bharti’s 2019 comedy Rangeela Raja seven years ago.

Also Read — Govinda recalls pointing gun at mob that surrounded his house, claims Mumbai Police didn’t help: ‘I called police of another country’  

Rumours of Govinda going bankrupt surfaced recently after he was seen dancing at a school. However, his manager Shashi Sinha clarified last week in an interview to ANI that Govinda is still getting a lot of work and said no to offers worth crores because he was too busy with other professional commitments.

