‘My house is falling apart’: Sunita Ahuja seeks Gen Z support amid Govinda affair rumours

Sunita Ahuja has spoken about the trouble in her marriage with Govinda, appealing to women and Gen Z to support her as she claimed that her “ghar” (house) is falling apart. Her comments came after Govinda was spotted at Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja with his alleged girlfriend Komal Rani Swarnakar.

Sunita, who was recently seen in Lock Upp, visited a temple in Kolkata and shared a video from her visit. In the video, she said she had gone to seek the Goddess’ blessings and pray for the “rakshas” (demon) in her life to be eliminated. She also made an emotional appeal to women and Gen Z to stand by her.

Sunita Ahuja asks women, Gen Z to support her

Sunita Ahuja said that the Goddess she visited is known for killing demons and that she had prayed for the same to happen in her life. “Mere bhi jeevan mein kuch rakshas hain, aur main Mata ke dwaar bolne aaye hoon ki unka bhi naash karein. (There are a few demons in my life too, and I have asked the Goddess to vanquish them). ‘Jitne bhi Gen Z bacche ho, auratein ho, mujhe support kijiye. Joh mere saath ho raha hai, vo accha nahi ho raha hai. Mera ghar toot raha hai for’ no reason. (Gen Z and women, I hope you support me. Whatever is happening with me isn’t good. My house is falling apart for no reason).”

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Sunita further claimed that Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnakar were pulling such stunts to remain in the media glare and again asked people to support her. She said people who have daughters or daughters-in-law would understand the pain she was going through. “What would you do if your daughter or daughter-in-law had to go through something like this? I want everyone to support me,” she said.

Also Read: Anjali Anand flaunts luxury bags, Farah Khan says, ‘I’ll have to sell 2 cars to buy this’

Govinda and Sunita’s marriage has been under scrutiny

Reports of trouble in Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s marriage first surfaced in December 2024, when it was reported that Sunita had filed for divorce. In February 2025, Govinda’s manager confirmed that the couple had been living separately but said that they had resolved their differences. In August, Sunita reportedly withdrew her divorce petition. She was accompanied by her son, Yashvardhan Ahuja, during her visit to the family court.

Previously, Govinda also publicly dismissed reports about their separation. During his appearance with Chunky Panday on the talk show Two Much, the actor said, “If something had happened between us, would we be so close today? There would have been distance between us. No one can separate us, not even if God or a devil comes down.”

What Govinda said about his Lalbaugcha Raja visit

Story continues below this ad

Govinda’s Lalbaugcha Raja visit with Komal Rani Swarnakar lead to renewed speculation about their equation. Speaking to ANI about this visit, he said that he had gone to pray for his upcoming film Roopa. “I went to Lalbaugcha to pray for my film Roopa. Earlier, I had also visited temples with Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon, and those films went on to become major hits. I am starting a new project after a long time, so I went to pray,” said the actor.

Addressing the chatter around his equation with Komal Rani, Govinda said, “This is not a subject for anyone…even if there is an affair. I am working and maintaining a professional relationship.” He further claimed that the speculation was part of a strategic plan to tarnish his image and distance him from his family.

Govinda and Sunita have been married for 39 years

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married in March 1987. The couple has two children, daughter Tina, and son Yashvardhan. While Govinda has repeatedly dismissed reports of a separation, Sunita’s latest comments have once again brought attention to the alleged trouble in their marriage.