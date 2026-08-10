Sunita Ahuja reacts to Govinda’s new co-star Komal: ‘Vinash Kaale, Vipreet Buddhi’

There have been reports of friction in the marriage of Govinda and Sunita Ahuja.

Sunita Ahuja has often spoken about rumours of her husband and actor Govinda’s alleged affairs. In an earlier interview, she had claimed that the actor was involved with a Marathi actress and had even mentioned a newcomer named Komal. Now, after Govinda announced his upcoming film Roopa with actor Komal Rani Swarnkar, Sunita has questioned fans who had previously trolled her for speaking about his alleged infidelity.

During a recent interaction, paparazzi told Sunita, “Govinda sir was spotted with Komal ma’am. They have started their film’s promotions.” Reacting to it, Sunita said, “Have you heard the proverb where they say, ‘Vinash Kaale, Vipreet Buddhi’? He has lost his buddhi. This is why he does these things. We can’t tell anything.”