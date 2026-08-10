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Sunita Ahuja reacts to Govinda’s new co-star Komal: ‘Vinash Kaale, Vipreet Buddhi’
Sunita Ahuja has reacted to Govinda’s new film with Komal Rani Swarnkar, recalling the trolling she faced after speaking about his alleged infidelity.
Sunita Ahuja has often spoken about rumours of her husband and actor Govinda’s alleged affairs. In an earlier interview, she had claimed that the actor was involved with a Marathi actress and had even mentioned a newcomer named Komal. Now, after Govinda announced his upcoming film Roopa with actor Komal Rani Swarnkar, Sunita has questioned fans who had previously trolled her for speaking about his alleged infidelity.
During a recent interaction, paparazzi told Sunita, “Govinda sir was spotted with Komal ma’am. They have started their film’s promotions.” Reacting to it, Sunita said, “Have you heard the proverb where they say, ‘Vinash Kaale, Vipreet Buddhi’? He has lost his buddhi. This is why he does these things. We can’t tell anything.”
The paparazzo then told her, “His fans are saying, ‘Hero No. 1 has become Cheater No. 1.’”
Sunita responded, “I want to question all Govinda fans who trolled me when I said he cheated on me. What do they have to tell me now? Don’t ask me anything anymore. I am not interested.”
When Sunita spoke about ‘Komal’
In an old interview with MissMalini, Sunita Ahuja had spoken about the rumours surrounding Govinda’s alleged affairs. When the interviewer mentioned that her name was Komal, Sunita immediately reacted to the name. She said, “This name is a bit problematic. I hate the name Komal. There’s one Komal, XYZ, whoever it is. I hate her.”
Govinda introduced Komal Rani Swarnkar to the media in July as his new co-star for Roopa. Following their public appearances together, several social media users began drawing comparisons with Sunita’s earlier comments.
What Govinda said about Komal
Addressing the controversy, Govinda defended his co-star and thanked her for not responding to the speculation surrounding her. Speaking to ANI, he said, “The name that she is taking – Komal – I thank her. I am saved because she is not saying a word against anyone. She is quiet, otherwise youngsters don’t shy away from hurling abuses.”
The actor added, “I especially want to thank Komal for not saying a word wrong despite coming in news because of this thing. She is not the kind of person who wants to get fame and attention using this means.”
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