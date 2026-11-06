Sunita Ahuja opens doors to her home of 38 years, says ‘no one can separate’ her and Govinda

Sunita Ahuja’s home is filled with memories of her life with Govinda and their children. She has celebrated 38 Diwalis in the same house, where she moved after her marriage. From ornate chandeliers and plush sofas to a temple built by her mother-in-law, the house reflects her personal taste, family traditions and deep-rooted faith. During a recent home tour with Pinkvilla, Sunita spoke about the memories attached to the house, her 40-year relationship with Govinda and why she is now considering buying a home of her own.

The house has a warm, traditional look, with cream and beige interiors, decorative wall mouldings, wooden furniture and gold accents. The living area features plush dark green leather sofas arranged around a wooden coffee table, while an ornate chandelier adds to the grandeur of the space.

One of the standout features is a large teal display unit with arched shelves, where Sunita has placed family photographs, glassware, decorative pieces and keepsakes collected over the years.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

(Photo: YouTube/Pinkvilla) (Photo: YouTube/Pinkvilla)

The dining area follows the same classic style, with a large dining table and upholstered chairs. Chandeliers and decorative lights feature across the rooms, while candles and smaller decorative objects add warmth to the interiors. Sunita also showed her TV room, where she watches English and horror films with her son Yash. She has kept a special keepsake there in memory of her pet dog.

(Photo: YouTube/Pinkvilla) (Photo: YouTube/Pinkvilla)

The balconies are another part of the house she is fond of. They have plants, including tulsi and banana trees.

She also showed a unique lamp bought by Yash, designed to look like the lights used during film shoots, and spoke about her fondness for candles, which she lights every evening because of her belief in angels.

For Sunita, her house holds nearly four decades of family memories. She moved in after marrying Govinda, and her mother-in-law, Nirmala Devi, had arranged their wedding in the house temple. Their children, Yash and Tina, were born and raised there. She recalled how Diwali celebrations were once full of relatives, nephews and children. Now that the children have grown up and her mother-in-law is no longer around, the house is quieter.

Story continues below this ad

‘I don’t believe in crying in front of another person’

Her favourite corner remains the temple built by her mother-in-law. Sunita said she has not moved a single thing from the space and continues to keep it exactly as it was. It is where she finds peace and turns whenever she needs to deal with difficult emotions. Prayer and meditation are an important part of her daily routine, and she wakes up around 4 am for her spiritual practice.

(Photo: Instagram/Sunita Ahuja) (Photo: Instagram/Sunita Ahuja)

Sunita also spoke about her marriage to Govinda, whom she has known since she was 15. Their relationship has been under public scrutiny following reports of marital differences and divorce speculation. Sunita reportedly filed a divorce petition in December 2024. The petition was later withdrawn. Speculation resurfaced after Sunita’s public remarks about Govinda’s association with his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar.

(Photo: Instagram/Sunita Ahuja) (Photo: Instagram/Sunita Ahuja)

‘Loved Govinda since I was 15’

During the home tour, Sunita spoke about standing by Govinda despite the ups and downs in their relationship. She also joked about his complaints that she uses abusive language, saying that their relationship has always involved arguments and playful banter.

“Whatever Govinda is doing, whatever he is earning and living on, he is benefiting from my good fortune. We have been together for 40 years. I stand by the truth, and I will always be there for him. He is my childhood love. I have loved him since I was 15. He says I use abusive language. But who doesn’t? If I start behaving all sophisticated around him and keep addressing him as ‘Chi Chi’, where is the fun in that? I cannot live like that,” she said.

Story continues below this ad

She also spoke about building an identity of her own at 56, beyond being known as Govinda’s wife.

Sunita also reflected on the speculation surrounding her marriage, saying that difficult phases are a part of life and that she has left the future to God.

ALSO READ: Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 1 LIVE Updates

“When time is going through a difficult phase, there is nothing you can say or do about it. We have been married for 40 years, so why wouldn’t we stay together? It is all a matter of time. He is doing his work, and I am focusing on mine. But no one in this world can separate Govinda and me. I have left everything to God,” she said.

She added that she has never wished ill upon anyone and believes strongly in karma.

Story continues below this ad

Sunita and Govinda got married in 1987 and have two children, daughter Tina and son Yash.