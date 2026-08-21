Sunita Ahuja claims Govinda was to marry co-star Komal Rani; Rakhi Sawant gives ‘Rs 200 cr advice’

Sunita Ahuja has made a fresh claim about Govinda and his alleged relationship with Komal Rani Swarnkar, while Rakhi Sawant advised her to focus on the actor's reported Rs 200 crore property.

The ongoing controversy surrounding Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja has taken another dramatic turn. After withdrawing her divorce petition earlier this week, Sunita has reportedly made a fresh claim about Govinda’s alleged relationship with actor Komal Rani Swarnkar. The latest development came during a phone conversation between Sunita and Rakhi Sawant.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Rakhi was seen speaking to Sunita over the phone while interacting with paparazzi. During the conversation, Sunita discussed the reasons behind her decision to withdraw the divorce case.

Sunita Ahuja’s claim about Govinda and Komal Rani’s marriage

As per the video, Sunita can be heard telling Rakhi Sawant that she had been silent about the situation for five to six years now and was upset by the ongoing developments in her marriage. Sunita expressed her grief after seeing Govinda and Komal Rani together at the airport.