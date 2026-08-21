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Sunita Ahuja claims Govinda was to marry co-star Komal Rani; Rakhi Sawant gives ‘Rs 200 cr advice’
Days after withdrawing her divorce petition, Sunita Ahuja reportedly told Rakhi Sawant that Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar were allegedly planning to get married.
The ongoing controversy surrounding Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja has taken another dramatic turn. After withdrawing her divorce petition earlier this week, Sunita has reportedly made a fresh claim about Govinda’s alleged relationship with actor Komal Rani Swarnkar. The latest development came during a phone conversation between Sunita and Rakhi Sawant.
In a video doing the rounds on social media, Rakhi was seen speaking to Sunita over the phone while interacting with paparazzi. During the conversation, Sunita discussed the reasons behind her decision to withdraw the divorce case.
Sunita Ahuja’s claim about Govinda and Komal Rani’s marriage
As per the video, Sunita can be heard telling Rakhi Sawant that she had been silent about the situation for five to six years now and was upset by the ongoing developments in her marriage. Sunita expressed her grief after seeing Govinda and Komal Rani together at the airport.
She then claimed that Govinda and Komal Rani were allegedly planning to get married.
Watch Rakhi Sawant’s video here:
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Sunita’s remarks came shortly after she withdrew the divorce petition she had filed against Govinda. The development has once again brought attention to reports about the actor’s alleged closeness to Komal Rani, though the claims about their relationship have not been independently established.
Rakhi Sawant’s advice to Sunita
During the conversation, Rakhi appeared to offer Sunita a rather unusual piece of advice. She reportedly urged her to focus on Govinda’s reported Rs 200 crore property and suggested that she should protect her financial interests.
Watch more videos of Rakhi Sawant on Govinda and Sunita:
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Sunita withdraws divorce petition
Sunita Ahuja reportedly filed for divorce from Govinda on December 5, 2024, at the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai. The petition cited adultery, cruelty and desertion as grounds for ending their nearly four-decade-long marriage.
Sunita officially withdrew her divorce petition against Govinda recently. The withdrawal was confirmed by Govinda’s manager, Shashi Sinha, after Sunita was seen visiting a family court in Mumbai with her son Yashvardhan Ahuja.
The couple’s marital equation has been under scrutiny for months, with Sunita making several public remarks about Govinda’s alleged relationship with Komal Rani. Govinda, meanwhile, earlier cautioned Sunita about making certain comments publicly.
Govinda and Sunita Ahuja are yet to comment directly on the development. The couple got married in 1987 and have two children, daughter Tina and son Yashvardhan.
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