Sunita Ahuja celebrates Rakhi with Krushna Abhishek, Aarti; Govinda gives it a miss

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s marital feud has been intensifying day by day. After the couple publicly accused each other, their family members Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah were also questioned about the feud. While his wife resided with Sunita, the comedian-actor didn’t pick any sides and hoped that matter would solve soon. And now, Govinda’s nephew Krushna and his sister Aarti Singh celebrated Raksha Bandhan with Sunita and her children Tina and Yashvardhan. However, the actor was missing from the family get together.

Tina Ahuja took to her Instagram handle and shared a few glimpses of their Rakhi celebration. She was seen celebrating the auspicious festival with her brother Yashvardhan Ahuja and cousin Krushna Abhishek. Sunita Ahuja also posed with them in a couple of pictures. Along with the carousel from their Rakhi festivities, Tina wrote in the caption, “Hamari Wali Rakhi Celebrations! #latergram #rakhi.”