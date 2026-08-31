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Sunita Ahuja celebrates Rakhi with Krushna Abhishek, Aarti; Govinda gives it a miss
Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja and their children celebrated Raksha Bandhan with the actor's family members Krushna Abhishek and Aarti Singh. However, Govinda was not present on the occasion.
Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s marital feud has been intensifying day by day. After the couple publicly accused each other, their family members Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah were also questioned about the feud. While his wife resided with Sunita, the comedian-actor didn’t pick any sides and hoped that matter would solve soon. And now, Govinda’s nephew Krushna and his sister Aarti Singh celebrated Raksha Bandhan with Sunita and her children Tina and Yashvardhan. However, the actor was missing from the family get together.
Tina Ahuja took to her Instagram handle and shared a few glimpses of their Rakhi celebration. She was seen celebrating the auspicious festival with her brother Yashvardhan Ahuja and cousin Krushna Abhishek. Sunita Ahuja also posed with them in a couple of pictures. Along with the carousel from their Rakhi festivities, Tina wrote in the caption, “Hamari Wali Rakhi Celebrations! #latergram #rakhi.”
The family members smiled for the camera as they celebrated the occasion together. However, what striked everyone’s mind was Govinda’s absence amid his rift with wife Sunita. Their relationship has been under public scrutiny after a series of statements and rumours.
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Krushna-Kashmera react to Govinda-Sunita’s controversy
Krushna Abhishek was asked about Govinda and Sunita by the paparazzi last week. “Ghar ki baat ghar mein rehni chahiye. Mujhe bilkul pasand nahi hai ki baaki log itni baat kar rahe hain, pata nahi kyun (Things within the family should stay within the family. I really don’t like the fact that other people are talking about it so much; I don’t know why),” he said.
He added, “Woh mere mama hain, toh main apni taraf se ye baat kabhi nahi karunga. I love my mami too much, definitely mama bhi. Bas Bhagwan kare sab solve ho jaaye (He is my maternal uncle, so I would never talk about this from my side. I love my aunt very much, and definitely my uncle too. I just hope God resolves everything).”
On the other hand, Krushna’s wife Kashmera extended her support to Sunita Ahuja, stating that something might have gone wrong. She said, “Woh meri family hai aur main apni family ko protect karungi. Main apni family ki auraton ke saath khadi hoon. Agar likhna hai, samajhna hai toh yeh samjho ki main Sunita ke saath khadi hoon (That is my family and I will protect them. I stand with the women in my family. If you want to write or understand anything, understand this: I stand with Sunita).”
She continued, “Aaj tak unhone kabhi awaaz uthayi hai? Kabhi kaha hai ki yeh galat hai voh galat hai? Aaj bol rahi hai na toh hoga kuch galat (Has she ever raised her voice before? Has she ever said that something is wrong? She is speaking up today, so there must be something wrong).”
Sunita Ahuja-Govinda feud
The recent controversy began after Sunita accused Govinda of having an extra-marital affair with his co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar. The actor didn’t mince his words and reacted to her allegations, asking her to stay in limits. Subsequently, Sunita was spotted at a family court in Mumbai. While speaking to Rakhi Sawant over call, she alleged that she went to the court to take her old divorce case as she believed Govinda and Komal were planning to marry. However, Govinda’s manager denied Sunita’s claims in an interview.
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