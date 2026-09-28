Sunita Ahuja breaks silence on Govinda, Komal Rani: ‘I see that he is happy; God bless him’

Sunita Ahuja and Govinda have been making headlines over their marriage for the past two years, particularly after Sunita spoke about the actor’s alleged infidelity and reports emerged that she had filed for divorce. The divorce petition was recently withdrawn. However, just days later, Sunita was back in the headlines after Govinda and his co-star Komal Rani, who has been linked to the actor, visited Lalbaugcha Raja on the same day that Sunita visited the pandal separately. Komal subsequently hit back at Sunita over her remarks, asking her not to use her name to gain “footage” and responding to the “homewrecker” allegations. Now, Sunita has reacted to the controversy.

Sunita told Sarish Media, “I have nothing to say about Govinda or his co-star. I see that he is happy; God bless him. Let him live his life the way he wants to, because I don’t want to focus on all this. I simply pray to God that wherever he is, and whoever he is with, he is happy and remains happy.”

She added, “Mera main focus is mera kaam (My main focus is my work). I don’t want to fall into controversies again and again.”

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Sunita has previously spoken openly about Govinda’s alleged affair with a woman named Komal. Govinda later introduced Komal Rani as his co-star in his upcoming film. The two subsequently made several public appearances together, prompting further remarks from Sunita about the actress.

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Responding to the comments, Komal took to Instagram and wrote, “Jo aurat apne hi pati ko jaan se marne ki koshish kar rahi ho aisi auraton ki badduayen kisi ko nhi lagti. Nobody ever can be a homebreaker in already broken house. People in our country are not so foolish that they would run after a crow, just because someone told them the crow has taken your ear. I don’t understand what kind of pain a woman is going through, where, instead of trying to heal it, she seems to enjoy putting it on display in public.”

While Komal did not directly address the dating rumours, she went on to make several allegations against Sunita.

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She added, “Is this really a pain or it is carefully thought out conspiracy? To constantly mentally harass a man, stop him from working, force him to sit at home and waste away, isolate him completely and drive him to the point of death. I don’t think any good and devoted wife could treat her husband so terribly. Are women like this mentally unwell, or are they simply too clever for their own good, fully aware that what they couldn’t accomplish behind doors, they can achieve by going public and gaining people’s sympathy. Stop using my name to serve your agenda. May God protect every decent man from such cunning women.”

Govinda and Sunita have been married for nearly four decades. The couple has two children, Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan Ahuja.