Sunita Ahuja answers if she’ll accept Govinda again: ‘I don’t forgive so easily’

Sunita Ahuja has opened up about her nearly four-decade marriage to Govinda, saying she has no regrets about marrying the actor and recalling how deeply she loved him despite her family’s initial opposition. She also spoke about self-respect, forgiveness and learning to live her own life.

The couple, who tied the knot in 1987, have been married for nearly four decades and have two children, daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan Ahuja. Their relationship has been the subject of speculation in recent years, particularly after reports of marital discord, a divorce petition and Govinda’s rumoured relationship with actress Komal Rani Swarnkar, his co-star in the upcoming film Roopa.

‘I have no regrets about marrying Govinda’

In a conversation with Balaji Telefilms, Sunita looked back at her decision to marry Govinda and said she was deeply in love with him and was determined to marry him despite her family’s reservations.

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“I was deeply in love with him, and love is blind. My father did not attend my wedding, but I told him, ‘It’s fine. If you don’t want to come, don’t come.’ I loved Govinda so much that I knew I was going to marry him,” she said.

Sunita added that she has never regretted the decision.

“When I met Govinda, he was a very nice and honest person. I don’t have any regrets about marrying him,” she said.

Describing herself, Sunita said people often perceive her as strict, outspoken and tough, but she is actually a deeply emotional person.

“People think I am very hard, very strict and very outspoken. But whatever I say, I say from my heart. There are very few people who truly understand me. I am like a coconut — hard from the outside but soft on the inside. I am a very emotional person,” she said.

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Sunita also spoke about reaching a point in their relationship where both of them are living their lives on their own terms.

“I want people to live their lives and allow others to live theirs as well. We have reached a point where he is living his life, and I have started living mine,” she said.

‘I loved Govinda when he had nothing’

Sunita also looked back at the early days of their relationship and said that her feelings for Govinda were not linked to his success as an actor.

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“I loved Govinda when he had nothing. I came from a big family and he didn’t, but I still loved him. I still have that emotion. I don’t know whether he still has it, but I still do,” she said.

‘I don’t forgive so easily, my self-respect is important’

When asked what she would do if Govinda wanted to come back, Sunita was unwilling to offer an immediate answer.

“I don’t want to comment on this. I don’t forgive so easily. The word ‘forgiveness’ is not in my dictionary. You do whatever you want to do, and then you come and ask for forgiveness,” she said.

Sunita further stressed that love cannot come at the cost of self-respect.

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“You only feel the absence of someone who loves you wholeheartedly. I am a self-respecting woman, and I value my self respect. I give chances once, twice or thrice, but after that I am like, ‘Go wherever you want.’ But my self-respect is extremely important to me,” she said.

She added, “If a man does not respect a woman’s love, then I believe that man should be out of her life. He doesn’t deserve her. If a man fails to value a good woman, that is his loss. I don’t consider that my bad luck.”

Sunita says Govinda’s circle is affecting his career

Sunita also turned to Govinda’s professional life and spoke about what she believes is holding back his career.

“Govinda is still struggling because of his circle. I always tell my children to keep good company. I feel his circle is not helping him,” she said.

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According to Sunita, Govinda does not always appreciate her criticism because she refuses to sugarcoat her opinions.

“I tell him the truth. He doesn’t like it because I don’t lie. Whatever I say, no matter who the person is, I say it honestly. But he doesn’t always understand that I am saying it for his own good,” she said.

Sunita also questioned whether Govinda should continue making films in the style of his 1990s work.

“If you keep making films like those from the 1990s, who will watch them today? Nobody will. His fans may say, ‘This is amazing,’ because they love him, but that alone doesn’t work,” she said.

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Govinda and Sunita’s marriage troubles

Speculation around Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s marriage has continued in recent years. In February 2025, Govinda’s lawyer confirmed that Sunita had filed for divorce months earlier, but said the couple had resolved their differences and were together again. In August 2026, Sunita withdrew the divorce petition, following which Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha said there was no separation between the couple.

Meanwhile, Govinda’s equation with his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar has also been the subject of speculation, particularly after the two were spotted together at Mumbai airport earlier this year.

In August, Sunita spoke about Govinda and Komal publicly and during a phone conversation with Rakhi Sawant claimed that the two were planning to get married. Govinda’s manager subsequently dismissed the claim, saying there was no question of a second marriage and that Govinda remained married to Sunita.

Govinda later responded to Sunita’s public comments and objected to their personal matters being discussed publicly and maintained that such issues should not affect his professional life.