Here’s a glimpse of the truly special bond that Sunil and Sanjay Dutt shared

Sanjay Dutt has been through many ups and downs and these phases have been witnessed by the world since the late 1980s. Be it his Bollywood debut that was clouded by the grief of his mother’s demise or his subsequent battle with drugs, Sanjay’s life has always been an open book. But through it all, his father Sunil Dutt stood by him. Even when Sanjay faced jail time for involvement in the 1993 bomb blast case, Dutt Sr was there to support his son.

Sanju, the biopic based on the life of Sanjay Dutt, is said to be a father-son story. Director Rajkumar Hirani has said on various occasions that this film is about the relationship Sanjay shared with his family and friends.

Sanjay and Sunil Dutt shared a warm relationship and we got to witness a bit of that relationship many years ago when the duo appeared on Farooque Shaikh’s show Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai. The format of the show was such that it discussed the highs and lows of one’s life and important people from their life were called on to share unheard anecdotes.

Here, Sunil Dutt spoke about his son’s strong will, his perseverance during stressful times and how Sanjay had turned around his life even when he hit rock bottom.

In Sanju, Paresh Rawal will be seen playing the role of Sunil Dutt and from what we have seen in the trailers so far, he looks quite impressive. Paresh Rawal had earlier shared with indianexpress.com that it was a kind of divine intervention that he got this part. He shared that Sunil Dutt had sent him a birthday card just days before he passed away. 12 years later, he found that card again and on the same day, director Rajkumar Hirani offered him the role of Dutt Sr. He said, “It is like a divine intervention. I showed that letter to Rajkumar Hirani later.”

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju releases on June 29.

