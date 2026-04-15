‘Sunil Pal is insecure, frustrated’: Samay Raina blasts comedian, reveals why Kapil Sharma never attacked him during India’s Got Latent row

Comedian Samay Raina recently returned to the limelight with his show Samay Raina Still Alive. In the special show, Samay spoke at length about the aftermath of India’s Got Latent controversy last year. During his live show, Samay had also mentioned, “Everyone was ready to devour us, politicians, celebrities, Sunil Pal…” Now, once again, Samay has spoken at length about Sunil. He called the comedian ‘frustrated’ and ‘insecure’ during an interview with Chalchitra Talks.

Samay Raina on Sunil Pal

During the interview with Chalchitra Talks, Samay was shown a photo of Sunil Pal and asked to share his views on the comedian. Commenting on Sunil Pal, Samay said, “I don’t think about Sunil Pal. One thing I learned very early on in my life is that if somebody is saying shit about others, they are going through something. I don’t feel offended; in fact, it’s better if he is talking about me. Something is bothering him, some insecurity, that man is not having mental peace, and I feel bad for him. A person who has peace of mind doesn’t enjoy disrupting another’s peace of mind. There is some frustration, maybe, I don’t know him as a person, I have nothing against him. Sunil Pal was an iconic character, although Raju Shrivastav was better.”