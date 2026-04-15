‘Sunil Pal is insecure, frustrated’: Samay Raina blasts comedian, reveals why Kapil Sharma never attacked him during India’s Got Latent row

Comedian Samay Raina recently returned to the limelight with his show Samay Raina Still Alive. In the special show, Samay spoke at length about the aftermath of India’s Got Latent controversy last year. During his live show, Samay had also mentioned, “Everyone was ready to devour us, politicians, celebrities, Sunil Pal…” Now, once again, Samay has spoken at length about Sunil. He called the comedian ‘frustrated’ and ‘insecure’ during an interview with Chalchitra Talks.
Samay Raina on Sunil Pal
During the interview with Chalchitra Talks, Samay was shown a photo of Sunil Pal and asked to share his views on the comedian. Commenting on Sunil Pal, Samay said, “I don’t think about Sunil Pal. One thing I learned very early on in my life is that if somebody is saying shit about others, they are going through something. I don’t feel offended; in fact, it’s better if he is talking about me. Something is bothering him, some insecurity, that man is not having mental peace, and I feel bad for him. A person who has peace of mind doesn’t enjoy disrupting another’s peace of mind. There is some frustration, maybe, I don’t know him as a person, I have nothing against him. Sunil Pal was an iconic character, although Raju Shrivastav was better.”
Samay further added, “People always talk badly about you when they have insecurity and are not going through something good. Everyone who publicly slammed us during the latent controversy are all those frustrated people. Did you see Kapil Sharma say anything against us? Or did any good actor react to this? If they wanted, a lot of people could have protested, but nobody who was at mental peace came; it was only the frustrated ones who decided to target us.”
Samay Raina on collaborating with Ranveer Allahbadia
On his show last week, Samay Raina hinted at returning with a new season for India’s Got Latent. The day before yesterday, Samay also hinted at collaborating with Ranveer Allahbadia soon. He even announced that he will be breaking the internet on 3rd May with a new announcement. On Tuesday, Colors TV also dropped a cryptic post about working with Samay Raina.
Recently, when Ranveer Allahbadia was asked by a paparazzi about Samay Raina, the content creator chose to ignore the question and asked, ‘Kaun Samay?’ Meanwhile, Mukesh Khanna has also taken offense over Samay’s remarks against him. The Shaktimaan actor also said that Samay should not be allowed to return with a new season of India’s Got Latent.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More