‘This isn’t our culture’: Sunil Lahri questions use of Gen Z and Gen Alpha to address youngsters

Ramayan actor Sunil Lahri has sparked a debate with his recent comments on the terms Gen Z and Gen Alpha, arguing that using such labels to describe younger generations could distance them from their roots and culture. He also suggested that India should consider using terminology that reflects its own cultural identity.

Taking to X, Sunil shared a video in which he addressed his followers and said in Hindi, “What are these terms Gen Z and Gen Alpha, which we are using to address the younger generation? This is not our culture. Using such terms will push our children away from our culture.”