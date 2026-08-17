Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘This isn’t our culture’: Sunil Lahri questions use of Gen Z and Gen Alpha to address youngsters
Sunil Lahri suggested that introducing elements of the Gurukul system could help instil values such as respect and discipline among children.
Ramayan actor Sunil Lahri has sparked a debate with his recent comments on the terms Gen Z and Gen Alpha, arguing that using such labels to describe younger generations could distance them from their roots and culture. He also suggested that India should consider using terminology that reflects its own cultural identity.
Taking to X, Sunil shared a video in which he addressed his followers and said in Hindi, “What are these terms Gen Z and Gen Alpha, which we are using to address the younger generation? This is not our culture. Using such terms will push our children away from our culture.”
He added, “We need to use terms that will bring the new generation closer to our roots so that we can introduce them to our culture. They say India is one of the oldest civilisations.”
जेन-जी, जेन अल्फा जैसे शब्द हमारी संस्कृति नहीं है उचित शब्दों का चयन ही आधुनिकता है हमारे भारतीय संस्कारों को बचाने के लिए गुरुकुल पद्धति पथक्रम जरूरी है
Words like Gen-ji,Gen Alpha r not our culture. Selection of proper words is modernity. Gurukul style education is necessary.. pic.twitter.com/5OIZCbF6Ag
— Sunil lahri (@LahriSunil) August 13, 2026
Sunil Lahri also left his followers with a question about how modern education can coexist with traditional values. Sharing his own perspective, he suggested that introducing elements of the Gurukul system could help instil values such as respect and discipline among children.
ALSO READ | ‘Whom are you texting?’: Pankaj Tripathi’s callout to his wife leaves IFFM audience in splits
The actor’s post sparked a debate online, with some users agreeing with his views while others questioned why he objected to the use of terms such as Gen Z and Gen Alpha.
Who is Sunil Lahri?
Sunil Lahri is best known for playing Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar’s iconic television series Ramayan, alongside Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia. Originally aired in 1987, the show was revived on television during the COVID-19 pandemic, introducing the iconic series to a new generation while also evoking nostalgia among those who had grown up watching it.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05