Sunil Grover: Filmmakers have started taking me seriously after Bharat

Salman Khan and Katrina starrer Bharat is having its world television premiere today on Zee Cinema at 8.00 PM. On the sidelines of the film’s TV premiere, actor Sunil Grover talks about how he is being considered as a serious actor by filmmakers post his Bharat stint.

In this interview with indianexpress.com, actor Sunil Grover talks about how Bharat was an important milestone in his career, and in his journey as an actor.

Q) Your work in Bharat has been appreciated, what was it like being on sets of Bharat?

Bharat is something that I am proud of, it was an honor to be a part of such a big film, and my work was recognised. The way the story and my character was written, I think it really clicked. Vilayti Khan’s character had certain importance, and that’s one of the reasons I did the film. I think it was a great opportunity, and I am glad Salman Khan recognised my work and talent. I wanted to give it my best and do the best I could for my director. So today, when I look back, I feel lucky that people appreciated my work.

Q) You recently appeared as a guest on Salman Khan’s television show Bigg Boss, have you now become a part of his camp?

He is such a huge star, so if I am shooting with him or if I am working with him, I feel very happy, I feel lucky. I don’t know if I have become close to him, but I feel like a fan who got an opportunity to work with his idol.

Q) What kind of work has been coming your way after Bharat? Are you planning to only do films now or will you continue appearing on television also?

There are some offers and I am reading some scripts too. And now I feel filmmakers and audiences have finally started taking me seriously as an actor. So far I was predominantly in the comedy scene, I was only seen as a comic actor, but this film got me an acknowledgement as an actor who can do more than just comedy. I was a little sceptical about how would people receive my character, I would wonder if the audience will only laugh at my character, but that was not the case, they accepted me in my character, it was a desired reaction.

Q) Why do you think people didn’t take you seriously before Bharat?

It is not that, then they were taking my comedy seriously, and now they look at me as a wholesome actor. They look at me as an actor who can fit in different kind of roles.

Of course, I take comedy also as serious acting. But I wanted to know if people are accepting me in different roles or not.

Q) Will you come back to TV?

I am open to working on any platform, it is not that I will only do films now because I did Bharat. If there is something on TV which I can accommodate and gives me a kick, I want to do it.

I am exploring something on web too, I am doing something and it will be officially announced soon.

Q) Today when you look at your journey as an actor, how do you feel about it?

It is a different feeling, I don’t know how to explain it, but I feel immensely grateful for every work that I have done. Things are moving in a beautiful direction, and it is not intentional, I keep feeling that everything is happening automatically. I am getting to explore and experience a lot of myself as a performer.