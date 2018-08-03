Before Bharat and Patakha, here’s a look at birthday boy Sunil Grover’s filmy career

Happy birthday Sunil Grover: The actor-comedian has landed pivotal roles in Salman Khan’s Bharat and Vishal Bhardwaj’s Patakha. Happy birthday Sunil Grover: The actor-comedian has landed pivotal roles in Salman Khan’s Bharat and Vishal Bhardwaj’s Patakha.

Sunil Grover was destined to become a star. Growing up, Sunil’s perfect imitation of his neighbours and teachers made him popular. Coming from a non-filmy background, his dream of acting looked unsure but destiny had its own plans. While he was doing his masters in theatre from Punjab, Sunil was discovered by Jaspal Bhatti. Sunil came to Mumbai and started working with the late comedian on his shows.

Sunil’s Shah Rukh Khan avatar soon became famous. Shows like Kya Aap Panchvi Champu Se Fail Hai?, Kaun Banega Champu, Ruk Ruk Khan got him noticed. But his career skyrocketed after he bagged Comedy Nights with Kapil. The world already knows about the roller coaster ride he had with Kapil Sharma. For now, we will talk about his Bollywood career.

After taking a break from television last year, Sunil has been focusing on the big screen. He has landed pivotal roles in Salman Khan’s Bharat and Vishal Bhardwaj’s Patakha. Both the films will see Sunil in a very different avatar.

Today, as Sunil turns 41, we look back at his filmy career.

Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha

One of his first projects, Sunil was seen playing the barber in this Ajay Devgn-Kajol starrer. Although he was seen only for a couple of minutes, it was one of the funniest scenes in the film. Sunil accidentally shaves off Ajay’s moustache leading him to lose his ‘gabru’ attitude. And what happens next is a rib-tickling moment.

Legend of Bhagat Singh

Sunil shared screen space once again with Ajay Devgn in this patriotic drama. Playing Jaidev, the English-speaking college mate of Bhagat Singh, Sunil impressed all with his impeccable coming timing. The way he transaltes Hindi expletives to the Britishers would definitely make you smile.

Ghajini

While Ghajini will always be remembered for the spectacular performances of Aamir Khan and Asin, Sunil was seen in a cameo as Sampat in the film. His impression of the business tycoon Sanjay Singhania (Aamir’s character) will leave you in splits.

Heropanti

He appeared in the film for only a scene. But Sunil managed to grab attention. He plays a driver who elopes with one of the antagonist’s daughters. The way he reacts when confronted by Prakash Raj, proves his mettle as a comic star.

Baaghi

Sunil played Shraddha Kapoor’s father in the film. His look in Baaghi would remind you of Dr Mashoor Gulati. Playing PP Khurana, Sunil entertained the audience through a couple of interesting scenes. Be it arguing with goons mistaking them for actors to his lungi act on the train, his performance got him rave reviews.

Gabbar is Back

The film spoke about corruption in the country. Akshay Kumar plays a vigilante in the film. Sunil, as constable Sadhuram, manages to crack his secret. He not only proves his honesty but also bravery in fighting evils in the society.

Coffee with D

Coffee with D was a hilarious take on Nation’s favourite journalist Arnab Goswami and his exclusive interview with the most dreaded Don (read: Dawood Ibrahim)

Happy Birthday, Sunil Grover.

