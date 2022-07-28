scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 28, 2022

When Sunil Dutt thanked Dilip Kumar for his support during Sanjay Dutt’s incarceration: ‘Jab Sanju ki problem chal rahi thi…’

Sunil Dutt shared that Dilip Kumar and Saira Bano thought of Sanjay Dutt as their own son and supported the Dutt family during their crisis.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 28, 2022 6:27:11 pm
sunil duttSunil Dutt and Dilip Kumar were close friends and neighbours.(Photo: Express Archives)

Sanjay Dutt went through his share of troubles in the 1990s when he was embroiled in several cases soon after the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts. The Dutt family has spoken about it on several occasions and Sanjay’s father, late actor Sunil Dutt has thanked many who supported the family during this phase and one of those supporters was the late actor Dilip Kumar.

Dilip Kumar and Sunil Dutt were neighbours and very close friends. During Sunil Dutt’s episode on Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, Dilip Kumar was one of the guests and it was then that Sunil recalled Dilip’s support during those tough times. “During our troubled times, jab Sanju ki problem chal rahi thi, Saira ji and Yusub saab jaise apna bachcha hota hai na… (when Sanju was going through a troubled phase, Saira ji and Yusuf saab, like he was their own son…),” he said.

Sunil Dutt continued, “Main kayi baar, jab pareshan ho jata tha toh Yusuf saab ko milne chala jata tha toh jab main baatein karta tha toh I could see the tears in his eyes. Jaise apne bachche ko takleef ho rahi hai aise mehsoos karte the Yusuf saab aur Saira ji dono (When I would get upset, I would go and meet Yusuf saab and I would talk to him. Sometimes, I could see the tears in his eyes. They would feel for Sanju as if he was their son).”

Also Read |Vikrant Rona movie review: Kiccha Sudeep’s pan-India film is low on entertainment, high on confusion

Dilip Kumar spoke about how the situation tested Sunil and his family. He shared that during those days, Sunil would only speak to those who were very close to him. “The way time tested Sunil, anyone would get upset with that, it was very moving. But he stayed firm. He would only speak to those who were his own people, and those he could trust. He stayed on his path and made his way.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...Premium
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...Premium
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on IndiaPremium
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selectedPremium
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selected

Sunil Dutt shared that he started working in movies and looked up to Dilip Kumar as his idol. He even got his first break as an actor on Dilip Kumar’s film set but the two grew into becoming family for each other.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

'Rashtrapatni' remark: Lok Sabha witnesses tensed moments as Sonia Gandhi questions BJP MPs

2

Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Trinamool's charmed circles

3

Facing flak over 'rashtrapatni' remark, Adhir says will apologise to President Murmu, not to 'hypocrites'

4

Explained: Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?

5

Vikrant Rona movie review: Kiccha Sudeep’s pan-India film is low on entertainment, high on confusion

Featured Stories

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka'...
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka'...
What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
Explained: What is Google Street View and why has it launched in India now?
Explained: What is Google Street View and why has it launched in India now?
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...
Arun Sagar, BJP MP who talked of irregularities in govt scheme in UP a Da...
Arun Sagar, BJP MP who talked of irregularities in govt scheme in UP a Da...
BJP accepts junior role in Nagaland alliance, murmurs within state unit
BJP accepts junior role in Nagaland alliance, murmurs within state unit
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of TMC's charmed circles

Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of TMC's charmed circles

Premium
Court convicts both accused, sentencing next week
Dhanbad judge murder

Court convicts both accused, sentencing next week

What is Google Street View and why has it launched in India now?
Explained

What is Google Street View and why has it launched in India now?

Arrest of Partha Chatterjee, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
Opinion

Arrest of Partha Chatterjee, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee

BJP accepts junior role in Nagaland alliance, murmurs within state unit

BJP accepts junior role in Nagaland alliance, murmurs within state unit

What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
Opinion

What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show

Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion
Vikrant Rona review

Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion

Why Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly revenue, and what's next
Explained

Why Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly revenue, and what's next

Premium
NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

Premium
Shyja, the Kerala woman who 'loves' her moustache

Shyja, the Kerala woman who 'loves' her moustache

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Dhanush turns 39: Meet the ‘cool dad’ to Yatra and Linga
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 28: Latest News
Advertisement