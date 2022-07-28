When Sunil Dutt thanked Dilip Kumar for his support during Sanjay Dutt’s incarceration: ‘Jab Sanju ki problem chal rahi thi…’

Sanjay Dutt went through his share of troubles in the 1990s when he was embroiled in several cases soon after the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts. The Dutt family has spoken about it on several occasions and Sanjay’s father, late actor Sunil Dutt has thanked many who supported the family during this phase and one of those supporters was the late actor Dilip Kumar.

Dilip Kumar and Sunil Dutt were neighbours and very close friends. During Sunil Dutt’s episode on Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, Dilip Kumar was one of the guests and it was then that Sunil recalled Dilip’s support during those tough times. “During our troubled times, jab Sanju ki problem chal rahi thi, Saira ji and Yusub saab jaise apna bachcha hota hai na… (when Sanju was going through a troubled phase, Saira ji and Yusuf saab, like he was their own son…),” he said.

Sunil Dutt continued, “Main kayi baar, jab pareshan ho jata tha toh Yusuf saab ko milne chala jata tha toh jab main baatein karta tha toh I could see the tears in his eyes. Jaise apne bachche ko takleef ho rahi hai aise mehsoos karte the Yusuf saab aur Saira ji dono (When I would get upset, I would go and meet Yusuf saab and I would talk to him. Sometimes, I could see the tears in his eyes. They would feel for Sanju as if he was their son).”

Dilip Kumar spoke about how the situation tested Sunil and his family. He shared that during those days, Sunil would only speak to those who were very close to him. “The way time tested Sunil, anyone would get upset with that, it was very moving. But he stayed firm. He would only speak to those who were his own people, and those he could trust. He stayed on his path and made his way.”

Sunil Dutt shared that he started working in movies and looked up to Dilip Kumar as his idol. He even got his first break as an actor on Dilip Kumar’s film set but the two grew into becoming family for each other.