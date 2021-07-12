Suniel Shetty’s apartment sealed after rising cases of COVID-19’s Delta variant in building, actor safe

Suniel Shetty is currently not in Mumbai. (Photo: Suniel Shetty/Instagram)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday sealed apartments in actor Suniel Shetty’s building on account of rising COVID-19 cases. The BMC sealed Prithvi Apartments located at Mumbai’s Altamount Road after three more residents of the building tested positive for the Delta variant of COVID-19. Suniel and his family live on the 18th floor of the building.

In a statement, Suniel’s spokesperson confirmed that the actor and his family are safe. “Suniel Shetty is out of city currently. His family is perfectly fine.” The civic body seals any building that reports more than five cases, as a preventive measure and declares it as micro-containment area. As it stands, the BMC has sealed 68 buildings, five chawls and slums.

Meanwhile, Suniel is awaiting his son Ahan’s Bollywood debut with Milan Luthria’s Tadap.

Tadap is a remake of RX100, a Telugu film starring Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput. Talking about the Bollywood remake, Milan said, “The plot of the film is very intriguing. It is a love saga which will leave the audience surprised. It is a stark love story, with both the leads having strong parts. I have seen Tara and Ahan perform together during the rehearsal workshops and they have immense chemistry.”

Earlier this year, Suniel Shetty shared the first look of Ahan in Tadap. Along with the poster, Shetty wrote, “A new journey begins today Phantom … remember it’s all about being humble, honest and forever grateful.” The film will also star Tara Sutaria.