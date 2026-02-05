Suniel Shetty questions why films focus on Akbar, Babur, not Shivaji Maharaj and Rajput kings: ‘Our history should be about our culture’

Suniel Shetty starred in the 2025 film Kesari Veer, which was based on the multiple destructions of the Somnath Temple in Gujarat. However, the film released and was taken down without creating much noise at the box office. In a recent interaction, Suniel spoke about why the film didn’t work commercially and also shared his views on films being made on historical figures like Akbar and Babur, while he said that Rajput kings and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj are not talked about enough.

Speaking to Lehren Retro about Kesari Veer and how he did extensive research on the history of the Somnath Temple before starring in the film, he said, “We did a lot of research before making the film, but unfortunately, the distribution of the film was not done properly. Distribution is a big game, we didn’t get theatres., Producer lost a lot of money because he was distributing it himself with people and that didn’t work. A good film went down the drain.”