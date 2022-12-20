scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Longewala battle hero Bhairon Singh Rathore wanted to meet Suniel Shetty who portrayed him in Border: ‘We tried to fulfill it but…’

Suniel Shetty paid a tribute to Naik Bhairon Singh Rathore on Twitter. The actor essayed his role in Border, which was inspired by the Battle of Longewala.

Suniel Shetty- Bhairon Singh RathoreSuniel Shetty essayed the role of Naik Bhairon Singh Rathore in the 1997 film Border. (Photos: Govind Singh Rathore, BSF/ Twitter)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Suniel Shetty on Monday took to his social media platforms to mourn the death of war veteran Naik Bhairon Singh. Shetty portrayed the BSF veteran’s bravery at Rajasthan’s Longewala post during the war, in JP Dutta’s Border (1997). However, it appears that Singh wished to meet Shetty but the wish could not be fulfilled.

Suniel, shared a Twitter post where BSF announced the passing of Naik Bhairon Singh, and wrote, “Rest in Power Naik Bhairon Singh Ji. Heartfelt condolences to the family 🙏.” Bhairon Singh Rathore, a BSF veteran and hero of the 1971 India-Pakistan War, died in Jodhpur Monday at the age of 81.

The Border Security Force (BSF) tweeted a condolence message on the passing of Lance Naik Rathore who served in the 14th BSF unit during the war and retired from service in 1987. The Border Security Force’s tweet reads: “DG BSF & all ranks condole the passing of Naik (Retd) Bhairon Singh, Sena Medal, the hero of #Longewala battle during 1971 War. BSF salutes his intrepid bravery, courage & dedication towards his duty. Prahari parivar stands by his family in these trying times. #JaiHind.”

Also read |‘Went into burning house to save Quran’: Hero of Longewala battle, Bhairon Singh Rathore, dies

However, Naik Bhairon Singh had a wish of meeting Suniel Shetty which could not be fulfilled. “My father often rued that in Border, his character was shown to have been killed in the war. It was his last wish to meet Suniel Shetty, who portrayed him. We tried to make it possible, but it remained unfulfilled,” his son Sawai Singh told indianexpress.com. His relatives added that while the movie shows that he was married at the time of the war, he was actually single.

Suniel Shetty’s role in the JP Dutta directorial, which turned out to be one of the most popular war films in the history of Indian cinema, had received a lot of love when it first released in 1997. The film which is a tribute to the jawans who fought the Battle of Longewala in 1971.

Along with Suniel, the film also starred Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Tabu, Rakhee, Pooja Bhatt, Sharbani Mukherjee and others. Along with other popular film awards, Border won three National Film Awards: Best Film on National Integration, Best Lyricist for Javed Akhtar, and Best Playback Singer (Male) for Hariharan.

 

 

 

 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...
5 Questions | Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose: ‘If decision on buffer zone...
5 Questions | Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose: ‘If decision on buffer zone...
Freedom struggle heroes not incorrectly depicted in textbooks: Govt
Freedom struggle heroes not incorrectly depicted in textbooks: Govt

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-12-2022 at 10:40:39 am
Next Story

Lok Sabha passes Bill to include Betta-Kuruba community in ST category

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

5 things Malaika Arora revealed: She proposed to Arbaaz Khan, bodyshaming
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close