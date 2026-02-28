Suniel Shetty is still holding on to his vow of not watching Border 2 until it makes Rs 500 cr: ‘For a father’s love, god will ensure we reach there’

Suniel Shetty, riding high on the success of his son’s sophomore feature Border 2, which released last month, is yet to watch the film. Suniel had previously declared that he won’t watch the film until it makes Rs 500 crore and now, a little after a month, the film is yet to reach that landmark. But, true to his word, Suniel has not watched the film.

‘I haven’t seen a single frame of Border 2’

In a chat with ABP News, Suniel said, “Because I had decided long ago, even before the film, that since it’s a patriotic film, it should definitely cross Rs 500 crore. And I had set it in my mind that I will watch it only after that.” As per Sacnilk, the film has earned around Rs 447 crore at the global box office so far and Suniel said, “I think, for a father’s love, God will ensure we reach the Rs 500 crore mark.” He added with sincerity, “It was just a thought, an emotion, and I have stuck to it. And just so you know, I haven’t seen a single frame of the film yet.”