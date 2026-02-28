Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Suniel Shetty is still holding on to his vow of not watching Border 2 until it makes Rs 500 cr: ‘For a father’s love, god will ensure we reach there’
Suniel Shetty, riding high on the success of his son’s sophomore feature Border 2, which released last month, is yet to watch the film. Suniel had previously declared that he won’t watch the film until it makes Rs 500 crore and now, a little after a month, the film is yet to reach that landmark. But, true to his word, Suniel has not watched the film.
‘I haven’t seen a single frame of Border 2’
In a chat with ABP News, Suniel said, “Because I had decided long ago, even before the film, that since it’s a patriotic film, it should definitely cross Rs 500 crore. And I had set it in my mind that I will watch it only after that.” As per Sacnilk, the film has earned around Rs 447 crore at the global box office so far and Suniel said, “I think, for a father’s love, God will ensure we reach the Rs 500 crore mark.” He added with sincerity, “It was just a thought, an emotion, and I have stuck to it. And just so you know, I haven’t seen a single frame of the film yet.”
‘I don’t watch matches of KL Rahul’
In the same conversation, Suniel spoke about his son-in-law, popular cricketer KL Rahul, drawing a parallel with Border 2: just as he hasn’t watched the film, he also prefers not to watch Rahul play on the field. “I don’t watch matches at all. Even though I’m an avid cricket fan, I just don’t watch. I don’t even listen to commentary, but I understand what’s happening from my wife, who’s watching and reacting in the next room. I do watch highlights later, because by then everything has settled, otherwise, I get extremely anxious. He’s my child, and we just want him to do well,” he explained.
He further elaborated: “It’s also because of the age of constant commentary. The comments made on you never affect you, but the ones made on our children have an impact. From that point of view, I don’t watch the game live.”
In an earlier chat with ANI, Suniel had said that he “manifested” a son-in-law like Rahul as too, wanted to be a cricketer in his life. Rahul also hails from Mangalore, much like Suniel, so for him, it was even more special when his daughter Athiya chose him as her partner.
