Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
Suniel Shetty’s spokesperson denies reports of Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul receiving expensive gifts at wedding: ‘Absolutely baseless and not true’

As per reports, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul were gifted an apartment, luxury cars and jewellery. When indianexpress.com got in touch with Suniel Shetty's spokesperson, he denied all the rumours.

suniel shettySuniel Shetty at Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding. (Photo: Suniel Shetty/Instabgram)
Suniel Shetty’s daughter and actor Athiya Shetty tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend and cricketer KL Rahul on Monday. The couple got married in Suniel’s Khandala farmhouse. However, a few days after their wedding, reports of gifts received by the couple during the ceremony surfaced on the internet. Now, the Hera Pheri actor has refuted all the reports as “baseless”.

As per reports, the newlyweds were gifted an apartment, luxury cars and jewellery. When indianexpress.com got in touch with Suniel’s spokesperson, he denied all the rumours.

Also read |Suniel Shetty says Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding was ‘small but very beautiful’, gives details about the reception

He said, “All the reports published about the gifts are absolutely baseless and not true. We request the press fraternity to confirm details with us before publishing such incorrect information in the public domain.”

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding festivities began on Saturday. On Sunday night, the family hosted a sangeet ceremony with a cocktail night which was attended by their family members and close friends. After the wedding on Monday, Suniel Shetty addressed the media.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty)

Speaking about the wedding, Suniel said that he is very happy. “It was beautiful. It was very small, with just close family lekin sab bohot acche se hua (everything went well). Shaadi hogayi hai, father-in-law ban gaya hu officially.” He added, “I am a father, and don’t want to get involved in the in-law complications. I ace the role of a parent, and I want to do that.”

The actor also informed that they are planning on hosting a wedding reception for Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul once IPL concludes on June 1.

First published on: 26-01-2023 at 20:14 IST
Best of Express
